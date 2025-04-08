Trading was never easy until experience and continuous improvement is used as a strategy. Trend Sniper Fire scalper is one of the best EA witch is now available for MT5 platforms. This Expert Adviser uses a combination of indicators and Price Action to analyse the market. Its major strategy used a trailing stop and hedging to ensure continuous profits. It is slightly affected by the economic news but there is also an MT4 version with a news filter. Regardless of news effects, this EA was revised to ensure the maximum safety of investments with a combination of money management strategies.

RECOMMENDATIONS

SYMBOLS: EURUSD M15

EURUSD M15 EURCAD M30

EURCAD M30 EURAUD M10

EURAUD M10 AUDNZD M15



Recommended spread should be less than 10 (A zero Spread account is Very recommended for best results)

Minimum account deposit 100 USD.

You can run the Tester to confirm the results in the screen shots!!



NB: PLEASE USED THE RECOMMENDED SETTINGS IN THE LAST SCREENSHOTS TO SET UP THE EA FOR YOUR ACCOUNT. DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT INPUT SETTINGS.!!!! For any technical assistance, please massage me directly. I will try my best to assist you.















































