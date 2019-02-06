Price Deviation

A very simple and intuitive indicator that shows the deviations from the moving average in percent. The default is a 50-day moving average. Just throw on the chart and the indicator build in a separate window under the graph.





This can be very convenient if your strategy implies a certain deviation in percentage of the moving average. It is not very convenient to calculate it manually. The method of averaging, the period of the moving average and at what prices to build all this is selected in the indicator settings.



