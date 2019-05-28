Market Profile Pro MT5

4

Features

  • Value area lines (POC, VAH and VAL) of the present and the past separately customizable, making it easier for the trader to read on the most important levels.
  • Value areas and volume profile work in any time period and in any market such as: stocks, futures, forex. commodities, etc.
  • Customizable volume profiles color in single color or gradient. The gradient offers the view of how the volume behaved over time.
  • Customizable performance setup.
  • Allowed to set the number of sessions in which market profiles are displayed.

Input Parameters Tab

  • Basic Configuration
  • Time Shift Minutes: Moves the session to the right or left.
  • Single Color: Schemes that are selected with Single Color will receive this color.

  • Point Multiplier: Point multiplier for volume profile object generation. ATTENTION: The smaller, slower. This will depend on the power of your computer.
  • Delay (in seconds) for updating: Delay in updating the indicator. ATTENTION: The smaller, slower. This will depend on the power of your computer.

Daily, Weekly, and Montly Configurations

  • Session Type: Intraday, daily, weekly or monthly.
  • Session to Count: Number of sessions that will display the market profiles.
  • Color Escheme: Color of the volume profile.
  • Weekend Resolve: Include or not weekends in the calculation.

Intraday Configuration

  • Intraday Session 1: Enable or Disable Session 1.
  • Intraday Session 1: Session start time 1.
  • Intraday Session 1: End session time 1.
  • Intraday Session 1: Session volume color 1.
  • Intraday Session 2: Enable or Disable Session 2.
  • Intraday Session 2: Session start time 2.
  • Intraday Session 2: Session 2 End Time.
  • Intraday Session 2: Session volume color 2.
  • Intraday Session 3: Enable or Disable Session 3.
  • Intraday Session 3: Session start time 3.
  • Intraday Session 3: Session end time 3.
  • Intraday Session 3: Session volume profile color 3.
  • Intraday Session 4: Enable or Disable Session 4.
  • Intraday Session 4: Session start time 4.
  • Intraday Session 4: Session End Time 4.
  • Intraday Session 4: Session volume color 4.

Past Value Area Ray (Line) Configurations

  • Point of Control Color (POC): Color of POC.
  • POC Style: POC line style.
  • POC Width: POC line thickness.
  • Value Area High Color (VAH): Color of VAH.
  • VAH Style: VAH line style.
  • VAH Width: VAH line thickness.
  • Value Area Low Color (VAL): VAL color.
  • VAL Style: Line style of VAL.
  • VAL Width: Line width of the VAL.

Current Value Area Ray Configurations

  • POC: POC color.
  • POC Style: POC line style.
  • POC Width: POC line thickness.
  • VAH: Color of VAH.
  • VAH Style: VAH line style.
  • VAH Width: VAH line thickness.
  • VAL: Color of the VAL.
  • VAL Style: Line style of VAL.
  • VAL Width: Line width of the VAL.

More Value Area Ray Configuration

  • Show Value Area Rays: VAHs and VALs that will be displayed in the current session: current, previous, current and previous, all previous or all.
  • Show POC Rays: POCs that will be displayed in the current session: current, previous, current and previous, all previous or all.
  • Rays Intersections: Interrupt or no the way of the market profiles between sessions.


Reviews 1
Julio Cesar Schlickmann
214
Julio Cesar Schlickmann 2019.07.29 22:48 
 

How to display histogram right to left..

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Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Official Weis Wave MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
4 (1)
Indicators
References: "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method" "The Secret Science of Price and Volume" "Trades About to Happen" To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis"; Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the wave
Weis Wave Result MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
Weis Wave Box MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features 3 types of boxes: bullish, bass and unknown. The unknown box arises when prices move in the opposite direction of the current box. Allows you to set the required points for the box change. Lets you set both the box border types and colors or background color. Label that shows the box reversal points. Lets you set the size, color, corner position, and vertical label margin. Input Parameters Tab Reversal Points. Limit in points in the opposite direction to change boxes. Bulls Box Color -
Movable VWAP Pro MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features Start point of VWAP movable. 7 types of VWAP calculation methods: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close. 2 types of volume calculation: ticks or real volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Color, line style, and line width of the customizable VWAP. Label that show the current VWAP price. VWAP breakout alert that can be enabled or disabled. 2 types of methods to trigger the breakout alert:
Vwap MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
reference: "High Frequency Trading, A Pratical Guide to Algorithmic Strategies and Trading Systems (Aldridge, Irene)" Characteristics The calculation of VWAP is in accordance with the literature. 4 types of VWAPs, daily, monthly, yearly, moving. Note: Daily is the most popular form, the calculation is performed from the beginning to the end of each trading session (Market benchmark). In the moving, the calculation is carried out from n periods past to the current period, as with the famous m
EMarket AI
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Utilities
The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived! The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations. Configurations Country Code Description: Def
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Julio Cesar Schlickmann
214
Julio Cesar Schlickmann 2019.07.29 22:48 
 

How to display histogram right to left..

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