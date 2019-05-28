Market Profile Pro MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Features
- Value area lines (POC, VAH and VAL) of the present and the past separately customizable, making it easier for the trader to read on the most important levels.
- Value areas and volume profile work in any time period and in any market such as: stocks, futures, forex. commodities, etc.
- Customizable volume profiles color in single color or gradient. The gradient offers the view of how the volume behaved over time.
- Customizable performance setup.
- Allowed to set the number of sessions in which market profiles are displayed.
Input Parameters Tab
- Basic Configuration
- Time Shift Minutes: Moves the session to the right or left.
- Single Color: Schemes that are selected with Single Color will receive this color.
- Point Multiplier: Point multiplier for volume profile object generation. ATTENTION: The smaller, slower. This will depend on the power of your computer.
- Delay (in seconds) for updating: Delay in updating the indicator. ATTENTION: The smaller, slower. This will depend on the power of your computer.
Daily, Weekly, and Montly Configurations
- Session Type: Intraday, daily, weekly or monthly.
- Session to Count: Number of sessions that will display the market profiles.
- Color Escheme: Color of the volume profile.
- Weekend Resolve: Include or not weekends in the calculation.
Intraday Configuration
- Intraday Session 1: Enable or Disable Session 1.
- Intraday Session 1: Session start time 1.
- Intraday Session 1: End session time 1.
- Intraday Session 1: Session volume color 1.
- Intraday Session 2: Enable or Disable Session 2.
- Intraday Session 2: Session start time 2.
- Intraday Session 2: Session 2 End Time.
- Intraday Session 2: Session volume color 2.
- Intraday Session 3: Enable or Disable Session 3.
- Intraday Session 3: Session start time 3.
- Intraday Session 3: Session end time 3.
- Intraday Session 3: Session volume profile color 3.
- Intraday Session 4: Enable or Disable Session 4.
- Intraday Session 4: Session start time 4.
- Intraday Session 4: Session End Time 4.
- Intraday Session 4: Session volume color 4.
Past Value Area Ray (Line) Configurations
- Point of Control Color (POC): Color of POC.
- POC Style: POC line style.
- POC Width: POC line thickness.
- Value Area High Color (VAH): Color of VAH.
- VAH Style: VAH line style.
- VAH Width: VAH line thickness.
- Value Area Low Color (VAL): VAL color.
- VAL Style: Line style of VAL.
- VAL Width: Line width of the VAL.
Current Value Area Ray Configurations
- POC: POC color.
- POC Style: POC line style.
- POC Width: POC line thickness.
- VAH: Color of VAH.
- VAH Style: VAH line style.
- VAH Width: VAH line thickness.
- VAL: Color of the VAL.
- VAL Style: Line style of VAL.
- VAL Width: Line width of the VAL.
More Value Area Ray Configuration
- Show Value Area Rays: VAHs and VALs that will be displayed in the current session: current, previous, current and previous, all previous or all.
- Show POC Rays: POCs that will be displayed in the current session: current, previous, current and previous, all previous or all.
- Rays Intersections: Interrupt or no the way of the market profiles between sessions.
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