Weis Wave Box MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 May 2019
- Activations: 20
Features
- 3 types of boxes: bullish, bass and unknown. The unknown box arises when prices move in the opposite direction of the current box.
- Allows you to set the required points for the box change.
- Lets you set both the box border types and colors or background color.
- Label that shows the box reversal points.
- Lets you set the size, color, corner position, and vertical label margin.
Input Parameters Tab
- Reversal Points. Limit in points in the opposite direction to change boxes.
- Bulls Box Color - Color of the bullish box.
- Bear Box Color - Color of the bearish box.
- Reversal Box Color - Unknown box color.
- Box Background Fill (Two Clicks to Change) - Background color of the boxes (Click 2 times to change).
- Box Line Style - Style of the border line of the boxes.
- Box Line Width - Thickness of the border line of the boxes.
- Corner - Label corner position that shows the selected rollback points.
- Font Color - Label text color.
- Font Size - Label font size
- Vertical Margin - Label vertical margin