Shikaa XAU Breakout EA

Shikaa XAU Breakout Pro

The Ultimate Daily & 12H Gold Breakout Specialist

Shikaa XAU Breakout Pro is a high-precision trading robot engineered specifically for the volatility of XAU/USD (Gold). Unlike basic breakout EAs, this Pro version focuses on the "Institutional Breakout" zones of the Daily and 12-Hour candles, where the largest market moves occur.

Core Trading Strategy

The EA identifies the High and Low levels of the previous candle. As soon as the market breaks these key psychological levels, the EA executes a trade to capture the resulting momentum.

  • Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Optimal Timeframes: D1 (Daily) and H12 (12-Hour).

  • Account Type: Compatible with both Hedging and Netting.

Advanced Professional Features

  • Smart Money Management: Includes a built-in Auto-Lot feature. Simply set your RiskPercent (e.g., 1%), and the EA will automatically calculate the lot size based on your account balance and Stop Loss.

  • Margin Guard Technology: The EA pre-calculates the required margin before every trade. If your account doesn't have enough free margin, it blocks the trade and logs a professional report, preventing "Blunder" errors and protecting your account.

  • Precision Execution: Automatically detects and adapts to your broker’s specific filling modes (IOC/FOK/Return), ensuring your orders are executed even during high volatility.

  • 1-Trade Per Candle Logic: To prevent over-trading and "tick-spamming," the EA is hard-coded to allow only one entry attempt per candle, ensuring high-quality trade selection.

Input Parameters

  • Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lots or RiskPercent (Auto-Lot).

  • Protection: Customizable StopLoss and TakeProfit (calculated in points).

  • Magic Number: Easily run multiple EAs on one account.

Recommendations

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (using 0.01 lots).

  • Broker: Works best on Low-Spread/ECN accounts.

  • Setup: Simply attach to a XAUUSD D1 or H12 chart and enable Auto-Trading.

How to get the most out of Shikaa XAU Pro?

  1. Backtest: Use "Every tick based on real ticks" for the most accurate Gold results.

  2. VPS: A VPS is recommended but not mandatory since the EA checks for breakouts once per candle.


