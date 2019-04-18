Tick Sound

5

Tick Sound will play a different sound each time a tick is triggered.

When the tick is higher than the previous one, an "UP" sound is triggered

When the tick is lower than the previous one, a "DN" sound is triggered

The main sound i chose is a Sheppard Tone : it's an audio effect that simulates and endless ramping sound up or down which is perfect for this task.

but you can also select 14 different pre-made up/dn sounds or use your own sounds


There are three main parameters for Tick Sound

  • Ask : will play a sound each time a new Ask value is output.
  • Bid : will play a sound each time a new Bid value is output
  • (Ask+Bid)/2 : will play a sound each time (Ask+Bid)/2 changes (this ensure you don't miss any tick)


You can also disable sounds temporarily in the settings, or using the button on chart.


v2  added a lot of features :

- you can now use custom sounds of your choice (one sound for "up" one sound for "down")

- you can filter ticks based on the number of ticks per seconds (set a minimal threshold of ticks/s)

- added a "Mute" button

- you can now change the position & size of every objects

- possibility to play a sound only if change of direction


v3 now has 14 built-in sounds that you can choose from

this is easier to set-up than using custom sounds


Reviews 2
Johannes Katzer
2391
Johannes Katzer 2023.04.21 10:41 
 

Very interesting tool to listen to order flow dynamics.

steffenrg
19
steffenrg 2024.05.15 10:03 
 

Great indicator and the author is exceptionally customer friendly.

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Oscillators are, by nature, exemple of any trend information. This indicator is "trended", meaning is it reacting to trend as well: if the oscillator is in the UPPER part of the window, then trade only BUYs. if the oscillator is in the LOWER part of the window, then trade only SELLs; You can also choose to start trading when the trend begins (see Alerts) Parameter description: lookbackOsc : Period of the yellow line (the digital oscillator). (default = 14) DSFast :  Fast Period of the oscillato
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9 out of 10 copies left at $100 after that price will double ($200) ! so hurry This indicator is a mean-reversal type of indicator. Meaning it will not follow a trend but rather make profit from a change in price direction, when the price extends from it mean, but to come back to it later on. This indicator is 100% NON REPAINT and will not redraw its arrows once they appear. Each arrow is drawn at the close of the candle, not during the life of the candle. No parameters, only alert parameters.
Early Trends
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Early Trends finds trends early, when price is still squeezed inside price action, which is the best time to spot a trend. When the price action makes higher highs or lower lows within the first bars back, while no HH or LL has been triggered on higher period bars back, then a trend is potentially beginning You can also take signals only in the direction of the trend, with the trend filter. Many parameters : Number of Bars Displayed Number of Bars Back HHLL Number of Bars Back Multiplier Period
Top G Arrows
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"TOP G ARROWS"    shows price reversal points designed for scalping and intraday trading. Contains internal reversal filters (ATR, HHLL, RSI). Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Can be used on M1, M5, M15 time frames for scalping or M30, H1, H4 for intraday trading, Recommended for M30 and H1. The arrows are built on candle close (appears on previous bar at the open of the new candle)
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TruRange is a Next-Level trend and range detection created from algorithms based on   price action. No other indicator apart from ATR is used in the computing of the main line indicator It separates Trending and Ranging market conditions without any lag. It's good to separate mean reverting strategies from trending/breakout strategies. Settings : Bars : number of bars to compute Sensitivity : a lower value will have longer range periods while a higer value will have more smaller ranging period
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Jean Francois Le Bas
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This indicator cuts right through the price, in a straight line 100% non repaint, you get a new value at the opening of each new bar It is perfect for mean reversal strategies : open far from the line and close when the price touches the line It works really well for mean reverting pairs specially (CHF, NZD). It has absolutely no lag when there is a sudden move up or down and follows trend exactly ! This indicator should be a must have tool in the toolbox of every trader
Causal Hodrick Prescott Moving Average
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
The Hodrick-Prescott filter is a well known filtering algorithm Perfect for offline jobs it lacks realtime capabilities that are necessary in trading This is a first time a causal Hodrick-Prescott filter has been made I was able to successfully make a causal (realtime) version of the Hodrick-Prescott algorithm which keeps the lag to a minimum as you can see on the screenshots, it is really responsive to sharp changes while retaining a high smoothing ability, making it one of the best smoothers
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steffenrg
19
steffenrg 2024.05.15 10:03 
 

Great indicator and the author is exceptionally customer friendly.

Jean Francois Le Bas
1825
Reply from developer Jean Francois Le Bas 2024.05.25 09:04
thanks for your review !
Jeff
Johannes Katzer
2391
Johannes Katzer 2023.04.21 10:41 
 

Very interesting tool to listen to order flow dynamics.

Jean Francois Le Bas
1825
Reply from developer Jean Francois Le Bas 2024.05.25 09:04
thank you !
Jeff
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