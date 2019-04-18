Tick Sound will play a different sound each time a tick is triggered.

When the tick is higher than the previous one, an "UP" sound is triggered

When the tick is lower than the previous one, a "DN" sound is triggered

The main sound i chose is a Sheppard Tone : it's an audio effect that simulates and endless ramping sound up or down which is perfect for this task.

but you can also select 14 different pre-made up/dn sounds or use your own sounds





There are three main parameters for Tick Sound

Ask : will play a sound each time a new Ask value is output.

Bid : will play a sound each time a new Bid value is output

(Ask+Bid)/2 : will play a sound each time (Ask+Bid)/2 changes (this ensure you don't miss any tick)





You can also disable sounds temporarily in the settings, or using the button on chart.





v2 added a lot of features :

- you can now use custom sounds of your choice (one sound for "up" one sound for "down")

- you can filter ticks based on the number of ticks per seconds (set a minimal threshold of ticks/s)

- added a "Mute" button

- you can now change the position & size of every objects

- possibility to play a sound only if change of direction





v3 now has 14 built-in sounds that you can choose from

this is easier to set-up than using custom sounds



