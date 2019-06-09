Trended Digital Oscillator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 18 June 2019
- Activations: 12
Oscillators are, by nature, exemple of any trend information. This indicator is "trended", meaning is it reacting to trend as well:
if the oscillator is in the UPPER part of the window, then trade only BUYs.
if the oscillator is in the LOWER part of the window, then trade only SELLs;
You can also choose to start trading when the trend begins (see Alerts)
Parameter description:
- lookbackOsc : Period of the yellow line (the digital oscillator). (default = 14)
- DSFast : Fast Period of the oscillator (default = 3)
- DSSlow : Slow Period of the oscillator (default = 5)
- BandFactor : Global factor of the periods of the oscillator (default = 0.5)
Trend Parameters :
- trendPeriod : Period of the main trend. (default = 111)
- trendNum : takes the average of the last "trendNum" bars of the MovingAverage. (default = 40)
- MAStrength : Strength of the Moving Average. Higher value means a more "squashed" curve. (default = 6)
- MAMode : Mode of the Moving Average. (default = MODE_SMA)
Alerts Parameters :
- TrendBeginningAlert : when the upper or lower gray line is departed from extremums (0 or 100), the trend is considered to have begun. You can be alerted for that.
- ExtremumsAlert : when the upper or lower gray line is touching the extremums (0 or 100) an alert can be sent.
- AlertWaitEndOfBar : Wait for the end of bar to send Alert
- extern bool AudioAlert : MT4 Alert
- extern bool EmailAlert : Email Alert
- extern bool PushAlert : Push (mobile) Alert
Good indi need to run more time