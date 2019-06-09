Trended Digital Oscillator

4

Oscillators are, by nature, exemple of any trend information. This indicator is "trended", meaning is it reacting to trend as well:

if the oscillator is in the UPPER part of the window, then trade only BUYs.

if the oscillator is in the LOWER part of the window, then trade only SELLs;

You can also choose to start trading when the trend begins (see Alerts)


Parameter description:

  • lookbackOsc : Period of the yellow line (the digital oscillator). (default = 14)
  • DSFast :  Fast Period of the oscillator (default = 3)
  • DSSlow : Slow Period of the oscillator (default = 5)
  • BandFactor : Global factor of the periods of the oscillator (default = 0.5)

Trend Parameters :

  • trendPeriod : Period of the main trend. (default = 111)
  • trendNum : takes the average of the last "trendNum" bars of the MovingAverage. (default = 40)
  • MAStrength : Strength of the Moving Average. Higher value means a more "squashed" curve. (default = 6)
  • MAMode : Mode of the Moving Average. (default = MODE_SMA)

Alerts Parameters :

  • TrendBeginningAlert : when the upper or lower gray line is departed from extremums (0 or 100), the trend is considered to have begun. You can be alerted for that.
  • ExtremumsAlert : when the upper or lower gray line is touching the extremums (0 or 100) an alert can be sent.
  • AlertWaitEndOfBar : Wait for the end of bar to send Alert
  • extern bool AudioAlert : MT4 Alert
  • extern bool EmailAlert : Email Alert
  • extern bool PushAlert : Push (mobile) Alert

Reviews 2
Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.06.17 18:20 
 

Good indi need to run more time

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Tick Sound
Jean Francois Le Bas
5 (2)
Indicators
Tick Sound will play a different sound each time a tick is triggered. When the tick is higher than the previous one, an "UP" sound is triggered When the tick is lower than the previous one, a "DN" sound is triggered The main sound i chose is a Sheppard Tone : it's an audio effect that simulates and endless ramping sound up or down which is perfect for this task. but you can also select 14 different pre-made up/dn sounds or use your own sounds There are three main parameters for Tick Sound Ask :
TenFold
Jean Francois Le Bas
4 (1)
Indicators
9 out of 10 copies left at $100 after that price will double ($200) ! so hurry This indicator is a mean-reversal type of indicator. Meaning it will not follow a trend but rather make profit from a change in price direction, when the price extends from it mean, but to come back to it later on. This indicator is 100% NON REPAINT and will not redraw its arrows once they appear. Each arrow is drawn at the close of the candle, not during the life of the candle. No parameters, only alert parameters.
Early Trends
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
Early Trends finds trends early, when price is still squeezed inside price action, which is the best time to spot a trend. When the price action makes higher highs or lower lows within the first bars back, while no HH or LL has been triggered on higher period bars back, then a trend is potentially beginning You can also take signals only in the direction of the trend, with the trend filter. Many parameters : Number of Bars Displayed Number of Bars Back HHLL Number of Bars Back Multiplier Period
Top G Arrows
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
"TOP G ARROWS"    shows price reversal points designed for scalping and intraday trading. Contains internal reversal filters (ATR, HHLL, RSI). Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Can be used on M1, M5, M15 time frames for scalping or M30, H1, H4 for intraday trading, Recommended for M30 and H1. The arrows are built on candle close (appears on previous bar at the open of the new candle)
TruRange
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
TruRange is a Next-Level trend and range detection created from algorithms based on   price action. No other indicator apart from ATR is used in the computing of the main line indicator It separates Trending and Ranging market conditions without any lag. It's good to separate mean reverting strategies from trending/breakout strategies. Settings : Bars : number of bars to compute Sensitivity : a lower value will have longer range periods while a higer value will have more smaller ranging period
Equilibrium MA
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
This indicator cuts right through the price, in a straight line 100% non repaint, you get a new value at the opening of each new bar It is perfect for mean reversal strategies : open far from the line and close when the price touches the line It works really well for mean reverting pairs specially (CHF, NZD). It has absolutely no lag when there is a sudden move up or down and follows trend exactly ! This indicator should be a must have tool in the toolbox of every trader
Causal Hodrick Prescott Moving Average
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicators
The Hodrick-Prescott filter is a well known filtering algorithm Perfect for offline jobs it lacks realtime capabilities that are necessary in trading This is a first time a causal Hodrick-Prescott filter has been made I was able to successfully make a causal (realtime) version of the Hodrick-Prescott algorithm which keeps the lag to a minimum as you can see on the screenshots, it is really responsive to sharp changes while retaining a high smoothing ability, making it one of the best smoothers
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[Deleted] 2019.07.25 14:25 
 

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Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.06.17 18:20 
 

Good indi need to run more time

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