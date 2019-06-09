Trended Digital Oscillator

Oscillators are, by nature, exemple of any trend information. This indicator is "trended", meaning is it reacting to trend as well:

if the oscillator is in the UPPER part of the window, then trade only BUYs.

if the oscillator is in the LOWER part of the window, then trade only SELLs;

You can also choose to start trading when the trend begins (see Alerts)





Parameter description:

lookbackOsc : Period of the yellow line (the digital oscillator). (default = 14)

DSFast : Fast Period of the oscillator (default = 3)

DSSlow : Slow Period of the oscillator (default = 5)

BandFactor : Global factor of the periods of the oscillator (default = 0.5)

Trend Parameters :

trendPeriod : Period of the main trend. (default = 111)

trendNum : takes the average of the last "trendNum" bars of the MovingAverage. (default = 40)

MAStrength : Strength of the Moving Average. Higher value means a more "squashed" curve. (default = 6)

MAMode : Mode of the Moving Average. (default = MODE_SMA)

Alerts Parameters :