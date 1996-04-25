Causal Hodrick Prescott Moving Average

The Hodrick-Prescott filter is a well known filtering algorithm

Perfect for offline jobs it lacks realtime capabilities that are necessary in trading

This is a first time a causal Hodrick-Prescott filter has been made





I was able to successfully make a causal (realtime) version of the Hodrick-Prescott algorithm which keeps the lag to a minimum

as you can see on the screenshots, it is really responsive to sharp changes while retaining a high smoothing ability,

making it one of the best smoothers of all time