9 out of 10 copies left at $100

after that price will double ($200) ! so hurry





This indicator is a mean-reversal type of indicator.

Meaning it will not follow a trend but rather make profit from a change in price direction, when the price extends from it mean, but to come back to it later on.

This indicator is 100% NON REPAINT and will not redraw its arrows once they appear.

Each arrow is drawn at the close of the candle, not during the life of the candle.

No parameters, only alert parameters.