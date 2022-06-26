Early Trends finds trends early, when price is still squeezed inside price action, which is the best time to spot a trend.

When the price action makes higher highs or lower lows within the first bars back, while no HH or LL has been triggered on higher period bars back, then a trend is potentially beginning

You can also take signals only in the direction of the trend, with the trend filter.





Many parameters :

Number of Bars Displayed

Number of Bars Back HHLL

Number of Bars Back Multiplier

Period ATR for Peak Distance computation

ATR Multiplier for Peak Distance computation

Use trend filter

Trend filter period







