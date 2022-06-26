Early Trends
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Early Trends finds trends early, when price is still squeezed inside price action, which is the best time to spot a trend.
When the price action makes higher highs or lower lows within the first bars back, while no HH or LL has been triggered on higher period bars back, then a trend is potentially beginning
You can also take signals only in the direction of the trend, with the trend filter.
Many parameters :
- Number of Bars Displayed
- Number of Bars Back HHLL
- Number of Bars Back Multiplier
- Period ATR for Peak Distance computation
- ATR Multiplier for Peak Distance computation
- Use trend filter
- Trend filter period