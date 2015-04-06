Eagle Scalping
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Eagle scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on 3 EMAs and supporting 4 and 5-digit quotes.
This EA provides the best results in an uptrend or a downtrend market.
Main features:
Scalping M5, M15 (best results M5)
-Main Pair EUR/USD and any other pair
-Money management (Risk reward and ratio % based on the account free margin)
-Break Even and Trailing Stop
-Days and Time Trading Management
- EA Settings: Use default settings or the set file provided.
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Time Frame: M5
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage
- No Minimum Deposit required: Risk ratio is computed based on trading account balance-equity
It is recommended to do your backtest with MT4 data and your Broker and adjust the parameters accordingly.
Parameters
|G1=EMA Parameters
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FMA_Period=10
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Fast EMA
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TMA_Period=21
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Trigger EMA
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SMA_Period=50
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Slow EMA
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MA_Mode=1
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Default EMA=1
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Shift=0
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The EA allow only one Trade per Candle
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Shift, F=0
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Set to 0 (zero) for the current candle
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Shift,1=0
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Set to 1 for the last fully formed candle
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Shift,2=0
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Set to 2 for the candle formed before 1 (one)
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G2=EMA Distance Parameters
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TS_MinDist=50
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Min distance between the Trigger and Slow EMA (21,50)
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TS_MaxDist=120
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Max distance between the Trigger and Slow EMA (21,50)
|G3=Trading Parameters
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AllowTrade=True or False
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Allow EA to trade
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AllowMultiple=True or False
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Allow multiple trades. If Enable the MaxBuyTrade and MaxSellTrade are not used
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AllowBuy=True or False
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Buy trades allowed
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AllowSell=Ture or False
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Sell trades allowed
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TakeProfit=44
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Take Profit
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StopLoss=44
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Stop loss
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MaxBuyTrade=2
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Max BUY trades allow
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MaxSellTrade=2
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Max SELL trades allow
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Range Over FMA
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Range in pips above the Fast EMA
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MagicNumber=56732
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EA Magic number
|G4=Money Management Options
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Default Lot=1
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Static lot size. If set to static, consider the lot sizes
1=100K, 0,1=10K, 0,01 = 1K. Need to disable the ‘UseMoneyManagment’ by setting it to 0 (zero)
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UseMaxLot=True or False
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Max Lot size to limit the max lot size allowed per trade
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MaxLot=10
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Max lot size - set to 10 Lot (1M contract)
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UseMoneyManagement=True or False
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Automatic Money Management based on the RiskPercent and the account free margin
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RiskPercent=3
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The RP and the StopLoss are directly related to the lot size to ensure that each new position represents the settled risk % of account free margin.
Ex. If your free margin is 1k (USD) and you risk is 2% and your StopLoss is 20 pips then your lot size is going to be 0.1 Where each pip value = 1USD. Then if you lose your position by the StopLoss, you're going to lose only 20USD that represents the 2% of your account free margin
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Slippage=3
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The “slippage” parameter is how many points you’ll allow the trade to slip and still complete the order
|G5=Break Even Options
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UseBreakEven=True or False
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Breakeven allow protection of initial risk amount to the entry price.
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BreakEven=3
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Sample of BE at 3 pips from the entry price. Adjust based on trade management (conservative 1X Risk Amount, Moderate 0,75X Risk Amount or Aggressive 0,5X Risk Amount)
|G6=Trailing Stop Options
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UseTrailingStop=True or False
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Usage of Trailing Stop – to follow the price movement and lock more profit.
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TrailAllPositions=True or False
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Trail all positions (buy/sell)
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TrailingWhenProfit=True or False
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Use the TrailingStop when in profit
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TrailingStop=4
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Set the Trailing Stop 4 pips away from the current price
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TrailingStep=1
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Set the Trailing Step 1 pip at the time following the current price
|G7=Operation Time Parameters
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UseNotTradingDay= True or False
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Define Days to NOT trade
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StartDayWithoutTrading=15
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Starting day for no trades
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StopDayWithoutTrading=18
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End day of no trades
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UseOperationTime=True or False
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Define Time to trade
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StartOperTime=03:00
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Starting time to trade (please check Broker Timezone)
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StopOperTime=19:00
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End time to trade
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UseSleepingTime=True or False
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Define Sleeping time for NO trades
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StartSleepTime=12:00
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Starting time to NO trade
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StopSleepTime=13:00
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End time to trade
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UseMandatoryClosing=True or False
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Set to close all open trades at a given time (end of day)
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MandatoryClosingTime=23:59
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Time to mandatory close all open trades
|G8=Alerts
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ShowAlert=True of False
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Set Alert to be displayed on Screen