FxMakeMyDay
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Forex MakeMyDay is a fully automated and customizable Expert Advisor. Automatic identify the trend and adjust buy/sell trades ratio to lock in profits.
Recommendations
EA Settings: Use default settings for best results
Symbol: EURUSD
Time Frame: H1
Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage
Minimum Deposit required: $1, Risk computed on account free margin balance-equity
Fully automated and customizablee EA on H1 Time frame. The EA self-adjust to the current market TREND and with the break even and trailing stop profits are lock in. Enable to customize the amount of Buy/Sell trades as per market conditions
It is recommended to do your backtest with MT4 data and your Broker and adjust the parameters accordingly.
Input parameters
G1=*** EMA Parameters ***
FMA_Period=9 MAverage
TMA_Period=21 MAverage
SMA_Period=0 Magic MA Leave Zero – To adapt to Market Condition
MA_Mode=1 SMA0,EMA=1,SMMA=2,LWMA=3
Shift=0 Index previous period
G2=*** MA Distance Parameters ***
FT_MinDist=2 Min distant
FT_MaxDist=50 Max distant
TS_MinDist=5 Min distant
TS_MaxDist=60 Max distant
G3=*** Trading Parameters ***
AllowTrade= True or False Allow EA to trade
BuyOnFMA= True/False Buy trades
SellOnFMA= True/False Sell trades
TakeProfit=30 30 pips
StopLoss=35 35 pips
MaxBuyTrade=4 Max Buy open trades at 4 Max Sell open trades at once
*Automatic Trend adjustment *
UPBuyRatio=1.5 Trend UP ratio, 50% more Buy trades
UPSellRatio=0.5 Trend UP ratio, 50% less Sell trades
DNBuyRatio=0.5 Trend Down ratio, 50% less Buy trades
DNSellRatio=1.5 Trend Down ratio, 50% more Sell trades
*limiting trades per day/week and testing *
TotalBuyTrade=5 Total Buy Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true per day or
testing)
TotalSellTrade=5 Total Sell Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true per day or testing)
TotalTradeLimit=True/False Total trades limit (limiting live or testing….set False for live trade)
MagicNumber=56921 Magic number
G4=*** Money Management Options ***
Default Lots=1 Static lot size. If set to static, consider the lot sizes 1=100K, 0,1=10K, 0,01 = 1K. Need to disable the ‘UseMoneyManagment’ by set
it to 0 (zero)
UseMoneyManagement=True or False Automatic Money Management based on the RiskPercent and the account free margin.
MaxLotsLimit=850.0 Max Lot size
RiskPercent=4 Risk percentage (RP) of the account free margin. Risk 2-7% on account free margin. Notice how many trades allowed for overall Risk percentage.
Slippage=3 The “slippage” parameter is how many points you’ll allow the trade to slip and still complete the order.
MinFreeMargin=1 Minimum 1$ margin to trade
G5=*** Alerts ***
ShowAlert= True of False Set Alert to be display
G6=*** if Broker has a Trade Stops Level for TP/SL min distance ****
TSLBroker=0 The best brokers have Zero TSL - with 2 or 3 pips the ROI is much
limited. Find a Broker with Zero... is for your own interest...
Although a high spread plays a role on ROI and varies on 24h, it is not has painful as a TSL 2+.... our tests clearly shows.
with a TSL 2+ EA are not working efficiently ...broker is eating your profits. But mostly not allowing EA to run smoothly. Leave comments