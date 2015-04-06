FxMakeMyDay

Forex MakeMyDay is a fully automated and customizable Expert Advisor. Automatic identify the trend and adjust buy/sell trades ratio to lock in profits.

Recommendations

 EA Settings: Use default settings for best results

 Symbol: EURUSD

 Time Frame: H1

 Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage

 Minimum Deposit required: $1, Risk computed on account free margin balance-equity

Fully automated and customizablee EA on H1 Time frame. The EA self-adjust to the current market TREND and with the break even and trailing stop profits are lock in. Enable to customize the amount of Buy/Sell trades as per market conditions

It is recommended to do your backtest with MT4 data and your Broker and adjust the parameters accordingly.

Input parameters

G1=*** EMA Parameters ***

FMA_Period=9 MAverage

TMA_Period=21 MAverage

SMA_Period=0 Magic MA Leave Zero – To adapt to Market Condition

MA_Mode=1 SMA0,EMA=1,SMMA=2,LWMA=3

Shift=0 Index previous period

G2=*** MA Distance Parameters ***

FT_MinDist=2 Min distant

FT_MaxDist=50 Max distant

TS_MinDist=5 Min distant

TS_MaxDist=60 Max distant

G3=*** Trading Parameters ***

AllowTrade= True or False Allow EA to trade

BuyOnFMA= True/False Buy trades

SellOnFMA= True/False Sell trades

TakeProfit=30 30 pips

StopLoss=35 35 pips

MaxBuyTrade=4 Max Buy open trades at 4 Max Sell open trades at once

*Automatic Trend adjustment *

UPBuyRatio=1.5 Trend UP ratio, 50% more Buy trades

UPSellRatio=0.5 Trend UP ratio, 50% less Sell trades

DNBuyRatio=0.5 Trend Down ratio, 50% less Buy trades

DNSellRatio=1.5 Trend Down ratio, 50% more Sell trades

*limiting trades per day/week and testing *

TotalBuyTrade=5 Total Buy Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true per day or testing)

TotalSellTrade=5 Total Sell Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true per day or testing)

TotalTradeLimit=True/False Total trades limit (limiting live or testing….set False for live trade)

MagicNumber=56921 Magic number

G4=*** Money Management Options ***

Default Lots=1 Static lot size. If set to static, consider the lot sizes 1=100K, 0,1=10K, 0,01 = 1K. Need to disable the ‘UseMoneyManagment’ by set it to 0 (zero)

UseMoneyManagement=True or False Automatic Money Management based on the RiskPercent and the account free margin.

MaxLotsLimit=850.0 Max Lot size

RiskPercent=4 Risk percentage (RP) of the account free margin. Risk 2-7% on account free margin. Notice how many trades allowed for overall Risk percentage.

Slippage=3 The “slippage” parameter is how many points you’ll allow the trade to slip and still complete the order.

MinFreeMargin=1 Minimum 1$ margin to trade

G5=*** Alerts ***

ShowAlert= True of False Set Alert to be display

G6=*** if Broker has a Trade Stops Level for TP/SL min distance ****

TSLBroker=0 The best brokers have Zero TSL - with 2 or 3 pips the ROI is much limited. Find a Broker with Zero... is for your own interest...

Although a high spread plays a role on ROI and varies on 24h, it is not has painful as a TSL 2+.... our tests clearly shows.

with a TSL 2+ EA are not working efficiently ...broker is eating your profits. But mostly not allowing EA to run smoothly. Leave comments



