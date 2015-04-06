FxMakeMyDay

Forex MakeMyDay is a fully automated and customizable Expert Advisor. Automatic identify the trend and adjust buy/sell trades ratio to lock in profits. 

Recommendations 

 EA Settings: Use default settings for best results
 Symbol: EURUSD
 Time Frame: H1
 Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage
 Minimum Deposit required: $1, Risk computed on account free margin balance-equity

Fully automated and customizablee EA on H1 Time frame. The EA self-adjust to the current market TREND and with the break even and trailing stop profits are lock in.  Enable to customize the amount of Buy/Sell trades as per market conditions 

It is recommended to do your backtest with MT4 data and your Broker and adjust the parameters accordingly.

Input parameters

G1=*** EMA Parameters ***

FMA_Period=9                   MAverage 
TMA_Period=21                 MAverage
SMA_Period=0                   Magic MA Leave Zero – To adapt to Market Condition
MA_Mode=1                      SMA0,EMA=1,SMMA=2,LWMA=3
Shift=0                             Index previous  period

G2=*** MA Distance Parameters ***

FT_MinDist=2                    Min distant 
FT_MaxDist=50                  Max distant
TS_MinDist=5                    Min distant 
TS_MaxDist=60                  Max distant

G3=*** Trading Parameters ***

AllowTrade= True or False      Allow EA to trade
BuyOnFMA= True/False          Buy trades
SellOnFMA= True/False          Sell trades
TakeProfit=30                        30 pips
StopLoss=35                           35 pips 
MaxBuyTrade=4                      Max Buy open trades at 4                      Max Sell open trades at once

*Automatic Trend adjustment *

UPBuyRatio=1.5                      Trend UP ratio, 50% more Buy trades
UPSellRatio=0.5                      Trend UP ratio, 50% less Sell trades
DNBuyRatio=0.5                      Trend Down ratio, 50% less Buy trades
DNSellRatio=1.5                      Trend Down ratio, 50% more Sell trades

*limiting trades per day/week and testing *

TotalBuyTrade=5                     Total Buy Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true  per day or testing)
TotalSellTrade=5                     Total Sell Trade (if TotalTradeLimit=true  per day or testing)
TotalTradeLimit=True/False    Total trades limit (limiting live or testing….set False for live trade) 
MagicNumber=56921                Magic number

G4=*** Money Management Options ***

Default Lots=1 Static lot size. If set to static, consider the lot sizes 1=100K, 0,1=10K, 0,01 = 1K. Need to disable the ‘UseMoneyManagment’ by set it to 0 (zero)
UseMoneyManagement=True or False Automatic Money Management based on the RiskPercent and the account free margin.
MaxLotsLimit=850.0          Max Lot size 
RiskPercent=4                   Risk percentage (RP) of the account free margin. Risk 2-7% on account free margin. Notice how many trades allowed for overall Risk percentage. 
Slippage=3                        The “slippage” parameter is how many points you’ll allow the trade to slip and still complete the order.  
MinFreeMargin=1               Minimum 1$ margin to trade

G5=*** Alerts ***

ShowAlert= True of False Set Alert to be display 

G6=*** if Broker has a Trade Stops Level for TP/SL min distance ****

TSLBroker=0                     The best brokers have Zero TSL - with 2 or 3 pips the ROI is much limited. Find a Broker with Zero... is for your own interest...
                                        Although a high spread plays a role on ROI and varies on 24h, it is not has painful as a TSL 2+.... our tests clearly shows. 
                                        with a TSL 2+ EA are not working efficiently ...broker is eating your profits. But mostly not allowing EA to run smoothly. Leave comments


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Fernando Gomez
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Eagle scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on 3 EMAs and supporting 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA provides the best results in an uptrend or a downtrend market.   Main features: Scalping M5, M15 (best results M5) -Main Pair EUR/USD and any other pair -Money management (Risk reward and ratio % based on the account free margin) -Break Even and Trailing Stop -Days and Time Trading Management Recommendations EA Settings: Use default settings or the set file provided. Symbol: EURUSD Ti
STRI scalping
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Eagle scalping STRI is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Stochastic and RSI and supporting 4 and 5-digit quotes. This EA provides the best results in an uptrend or a downtrend market. 3 Recommendations              EA Settings: Use default settings or the set file provided.              Symbol: EURUSD              Time Frame: M5              Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage              No Minimum Deposit required: Risk ratio is compute based on trad
Forex Trend 850
Fernando Gomez
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Forex Trend 850 is a fully automated and customizable Expert Advisor. Automatic identify the trend and adjust buy/sell trades ratio to increase capital. Recommendations   EA Settings: Use default settings or customized as needed.   Symbol: EURUSD   Time Frame: M30 (best) M5-H1   Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:200-500+ leverage   Minimum Deposit required: $1, Risk computed on account free margin balance-equity   It is recommended to do your backtest with your Broker and adj
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