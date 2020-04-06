Gold Trend Pullback EA

Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on:
EMA 200 for trend direction
EMA 50 for pullback entry
RSI for confirmation
ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss
Key Features:
✔ Trades only XAUUSD
✔ Optimized for M15 timeframe
✔ One trade at a time (safe trading)
✔ Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default)
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR)
✔ No martingale – No grid – No hedging
✔ Works on MT5
⚠️ Recommended to use on a Demo account first before live trading.
