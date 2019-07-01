This is the full version of HawaiiFree, a fully automated expert based on price action.

For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift.

My Tickstory time shift setup



For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift.

Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set.

You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended.

With Paid version i suggest the use of pending order not available in free version.