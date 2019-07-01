HawaiiUS

This is the full version of HawaiiFree, a fully automated expert based on price action.

For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift.

My Tickstory time shift setup

For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift.

Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set.

You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended.

With Paid version i suggest the use of pending order not available in free version.

Recommended products
Amber Waves
Saeid Soleimani
5 (1)
Experts
Amber Waves   Scalper Candle Pattern EA is a simple yet efficient   automated trading system   for the   MetaTrader 4 platform. Focusing on   candlestick patterns, the EA identifies potential trading opportunities and detects breakout areas. This   expert advisor   does not rely on   Martingale   or   grid strategies   and can be applied to any timeframe. Special Discount 69 $ For 10 copies It is not sensitive to the time frame Download the entire history before using it in the backtest Candl
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
All Challenges
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Pass All Challenge prop firms. Un robot experto diseñado para enfrentar las evaluaciones y  operar de manera automatizada en el mercado financiero, específicamente en el par de divisas EUR/USD en el marco de tiempo H1. Este robot ha sido entrenado en las siguientes firmas:  FTMO, MYFOREXFUNDS, FUNDEDNEXT, NEXSTEPFUNDING, E8 y muchas otras. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este r
Sideways Trader Pro EA mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
SIDEWAYS TRADER PRO EA   - is an advanced single-pair grid trading system! This EA is a powerful trading system for NZDCAD pair with consistent profit. M5  timeframe! Download EA Set_file for testing and trading: NZDCAD Set_file EA stand out features: - Entry and Exit points are automatically adjusted by EA depending on market volatility. - Expert Advisor can manage Buy and Sell orders simultaneously. - EA builds dynamic grid automatically depending on volatility as well. - No tight-spread re
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
EA MECHANIC
Charles Harper
Experts
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Zona X
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD,XAUUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the H1 timeframe. Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the stra
The Range Breakout USDPY and XAUUSD
Eliezer Fandaruff Hartmann
Experts
Launch Price: $199 — Planned Final Price: $999 Range Breakout is an automated intraday trading strategy developed for traders who prefer a simple and objective approach to the market. The Expert Advisor is based on one of the most fundamental market behaviors: periods of price consolidation are often followed by periods of expansion. Instead of trying to predict the next market direction, the strategy identifies the daily trading range and waits for price to break away from it. The objective i
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Tasmanian devil EA
Morten Kruse
Experts
Tasmanian Devil is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale and gridsystems. It Uses significant price levels to make the order entries. All trading positions contain a stop loss, and also include take profit. Which results in a very low draw down. Advantages  Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.  Each item contains a protective stop loss.  Work with fixed and risk based lots on MM.  Does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitration.  More exit strategies  Protecti
AlgoRai Yen
Charbel Abboud
1 (1)
Experts
Dear users, proud to present you our algorithimic Samurai fully automated Expert Advisor made with the newest artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. AlgoRai Yen robot does not use martingale, grids or any other toxic trading methods. Each trade is accompanied with a fixed stop loss and a fixed take profit. AlgoRai Yen is a professional portfolio EA combining 5 strategies that work successfully on all Japanese Yen pairs ( EURJPY, USDJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY) w
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Portfolio UFO
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
Portfolio Superman
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Easy Channels EA
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
An Expert Advisor who is able to draw trading channels based on the highs and lows of prices and trades from the borders of these channels (when the price breaks through the boundary of the channel, or it touches and comes back). It has customizable options for trading on multiple channels and uses some indicators to improve trading (so that there are fewer trades). It also has options for improving optimization and for managing orders. It is possible to customize the trailing stop (both normal
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Poison Ivy Scalper MT4
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Experts
I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA  tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time you can adjust sl tp and risk to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes. I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator Trading courses offered aswell Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals link on my profile. Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for
Thai Tea EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Experts
Оnly 10 copy out of 10 are Left at $199! Next price -->   $299 This EA includes 4 Strategies inside 1.  Swing trade (Pinbar)  Used Price action Pin bar with CCI Level for entry   Open 1 order have SL/TP   and use ATR for SL  2. Innside bar breakout  Open 2 orders used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let profit run. 3.    Pullback Used EMA Confirm trend and CCI for Entry Open 2 order used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let pro 4.   Tripple candle breakout  Open 1 order have SL/TP
BuySellTrader
Adam William Segarra Martirez
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Martingale strategy. Tested in EURUSD H4 using default settings. InpSellEnable - to enable opening of sell order InpBuyEnable - to enable opening of buy order InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots InpMaxLots - if specified, it will limit the maximum lots under InpLotExp, which is also based on InpDollarPerLots InpTakeProfit - take profits in points InpPipStep - minimum distance
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions. The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed. It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection. The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve
EA Gold Miner
Dheny Bastiar
Experts
This EA is only sold on MQL5.  If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is   fake , it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well. Some of the features of the EA: 1. Use on Pair Gold TF M15 with minimun Balance 2000 cent/standard 2. use broker with low spread like Justforex/Exness 3. This EA Logic Price Action with TPMoney/SLMoney so can reduce cheat broker who chase SL Check out the live results here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1145836?source=Site +Signals+My
Area51 Stochi
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
More from author
HawaiiFree
Matteo Valenti
5 (1)
Experts
For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift. My Tickstory time shift setup For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift. Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set. You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended, better on ECN account Paid Version What's new: 1) Imp
FREE
SpreadToCsvFree
Matteo Valenti
Indicators
This indicator calculate the minimum,maximum,average and relative (to points of the bar) spread in the chart applied period. The indicator must be applied to one or more different period on a Pair and analyze the spread for all the Pairs available by the Broker. The csv output for one minute chart is something like this  https://gofile.io/?c=K5JtN9 This video will show how to apply the indicator   https://youtu.be/2cOE-pFrud8 Free version works only for GBPNZD
FREE
SpreadToCsv
Matteo Valenti
Indicators
This indicator calculate the minimum,maximum,average and relative (to points of the bar) spread in the chart applied period. The indicator must be applied to one or more different period on a Pair and analyze the spread for all the Pairs available by the Broker. The csv output for one minute chart is something like this  https://gofile.io/?c=K5JtN9 This video will show how to apply the indicator   https://youtu.be/2cOE-pFrud8
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review