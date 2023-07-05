Amber Waves
- Experts
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Saeid SoleimaniI'm an algorithmic trading specialist and AI researcher based in Canada with a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Toronto.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 July 2023
- Activations: 20
Amber Waves Scalper Candle Pattern EA is a simple yet efficient automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 platform. Focusing on candlestick patterns, the EA identifies potential trading opportunities and detects breakout areas. This expert advisor does not rely on Martingale or grid strategies and can be applied to any timeframe.
Special Discount 69 $ For 10 copies
It is not sensitive to the time frame
Download the entire history before using it in the backtest
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Candlestick pattern recognition: The EA is designed to identify specific candlestick patterns that may signal potential trading setups.
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Trailing Stop: The expert advisor features a trailing stop function .
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Breakout detection: The EA is equipped with a breakout detection mechanism that helps identify potential breakout areas in the market, providing additional trading opportunities.
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Non-Martingale and non-grid: The Boy Plunger Candle Pattern EA avoids the use of Martingale and grid strategies, minimizing the risk associated with these methods.
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Applicable to any timeframe: This expert advisor can be used across various timeframes, allowing traders to select the most appropriate one based on their preferences.
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MetaTrader 4 compatibility: The EA is built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ensuring a seamless integration and smooth operation.
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Suitable for a minimum deposit of $100: This expert advisor is designed to work effectively with accounts that have a minimum deposit of $100, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.
Recommended currency pairs :
|Pair
|TF
|GBPUSD
|ALL
|EURUSD
|ALL
|USDJPY
|ALL
|AUDUSD
|ALL
I've recently tested both the MT4 and MT5 versions of the Amber Waves EA, conducting backtests and a two-week demo account run. The expert has demonstrated an amazing performance so far and i am quite impressed. I eagerly activated Amber Waves on a real money account and will keep you updated on results. I think that i prefer MT5 version which is running a bit more stable.