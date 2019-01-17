VWAP with Standarddeviation
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.26
- Activations: 5
VWAP = Volume Weighted Average Price
The concept of VWAP is not equal to a normal Moving Average. The VWAP starts always with zero at the beginning of a new day and successively forms an average to the traded volume relative to price. Professional trading firms and institutions use VWAP for a measure of the real weighted trend of an underlying.
With the addition of the standard deviation you can spot support and resist at the outer boundaries.