Absolute Strength Indicator

The Absolute Strength (AS) is intended to chart the current and historical gain or loss of an underlying based on the closing prices of a recent trading period. It is based on mathematical  decorrelation. It shows absolute strength momentum.

This indicator is not measured on a scale like Relative Strength (RSI). Shorter or longer timeframes are used for alternately shorter or longer outlooks. Extreme high and low percentage values occur less frequently but indicate stronger momentum of the underlying.



The Indicator can be used for following purposes:

  • Support indicator for technical analysis as combination with Relative Stenght (RSI)
  • information indicator to realize which underlyings are being demanded, this is ideal indicator for trend follow traders
  • help for scalpers looking for strength trend
  • Trader can see both absolute and relative strength
  • Crosspoints can be used for trend continuation or other signals
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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VWAP with Standarddeviation
Niclas Hummel
Indicators
VWAP = Volume Weighted Average Price The concept of VWAP is not equal to a normal Moving Average. The VWAP starts always with zero at the beginning of a new day and successively forms an average to the traded volume relative to price. Professional trading firms and institutions use VWAP for a measure of the real weighted trend of an underlying. With the addition of the standard deviation you can spot support and resist at the outer boundaries.
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