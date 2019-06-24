Absolute Strength Indicator

The Absolute Strength (AS) is intended to chart the current and historical gain or loss of an underlying based on the closing prices of a recent trading period. It is based on mathematical decorrelation. It shows absolute strength momentum.





This indicator is not measured on a scale like Relative Strength (RSI). Shorter or longer timeframes are used for alternately shorter or longer outlooks. Extreme high and low percentage values occur less frequently but indicate stronger momentum of the underlying.













The Indicator can be used for following purposes:



