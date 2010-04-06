Saadson Poseidon

Here is an automated Andrews Pitchfork indicator which is DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY to integrate with custom Expert Advisor or MANUAL indicator. It will not allow manual modification as it is strictly use for automatic. However, you still can change the Zig Zag parameters to suits your need. Proposed default parameter is 18-Periods or more with +18.

Feature Highlight



Right top corner of the Currency information % Strength / Spread / Remaining Bar Time

/ / Bottom Right Current & Previous SEQUENCE Number (1 to 8). Sequence Definition explains on Section 2 as below.

TOP LINE Price 3. This is current indicator price for highest level in the pitchfork and is the same Line with anchor Price3. When price cross above TOP LINE, the Sequence No will change from 7 to 8.

Price 3. This is current indicator price for highest level in the pitchfork and is the same Line with anchor Price3. When price cross above TOP LINE, the Sequence No will change from 7 to 8. TOP 61.8% Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 61.8% on Top section. When price cross above TOP 61.8%, the Sequence No will change from 6 to 7.

Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 61.8% on Top section. When price cross above TOP 61.8%, the Sequence No will change from 6 to 7. TOP 38.2% Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 38.2% on Top section. When price cross above TOP 38.2%, the Sequence No will change from 5 to 6.

Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 38.2% on Top section. When price cross above TOP 38.2%, the Sequence No will change from 5 to 6. MID Line . This is current indicator price for median line in the pitchfork and is the same Line with calculated anchor Median Price. When price cross above Mid Line, the Sequence No will change from 4 to 5.

. This is current indicator price for median line in the pitchfork and is the same Line with calculated anchor Median Price. When price cross above Mid Line, the Sequence No will change from 4 to 5. BTM 61.8% Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 61.8% on Bottom section. When price cross above BTM 61.8%, the Sequence No will change from 3 to 4.

Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 61.8% on Bottom section. When price cross above BTM 61.8%, the Sequence No will change from 3 to 4. BTM 38.2% Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 38.2% on Bottom section. When price cross above BTM 38.2%, the Sequence No will change from 2 to 3.

Fibonacci Level. This is current price for Fibonacci level 38.2% on Bottom section. When price cross above BTM 38.2%, the Sequence No will change from 2 to 3. BTM Line Price 2. This is current indicator price for lowest level in the pitchfork and is the same Line with anchor Price2. When price cross above BTM LINE, the Sequence No will change from 1 to 2.

Price 2. This is current indicator price for lowest level in the pitchfork and is the same Line with anchor Price2. When price cross above BTM LINE, the Sequence No will change from 1 to 2. Automated Standard MQL4 ANDREWS PITCHFORK tool object. The Pitchfork tool will be hook up automatically and you can ADD-ON more standard MQL4 tool object to this existing one for Manual Trading.

Alert and Push Notification feature as well Indicator Data access are provided. Parameters:

Reset: When Set to true, Indicator data will be reset.

Notification: When set to true, Push Notification feature is enabled.

Message: When set to true, popup Alert Message will appears on screen.

ZZ_Depth: Standard ZigZag Depth setting. Suggest 18, 36, 54, etc.

ZZ_Deviation: Set the ZigZag Deviation setting.

ZZ_Backstep: Set the ZigZag Backstep setting.

Pitch_Width: Set the Pitchfork line width.

Pitch_Color: Set the Pitchfork line color.

Example code to access Array index via EA



You may use the following code to access Data Array up to Index 22 (Index 0 is Reserve). Refer Array Index Definition.

void OnTick () { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 22 ; i++) { double h_iposeidon= iCustom ( _Symbol , 0 , "SaadsonPoseidon" , 36 , 0 ,i); P_Buf[i]=h_iposeidon; } }

Then you may map the Index array like the following:

double current_Price2 = P_Buf[5]; double current_Price3 = P_Buf[6]; double current_MidPrice = P_Buf[7]; double Absdifferential_Price = P_Buf[15]; double current_TopFib61 = P_Buf[16]; double current_TopFib38 = P_Buf[17]; double current_BotFib61 = P_Buf[18]; double current_BotFib38 = P_Buf[19]; int current_SEQNO = P_Buf[20]; int Previous_SEQNO = P_Buf[21];

Array Index Definition



Index 0: RESERVE

Index 1: Price1 anchor of the Pitchfork.

Index 2: Price2 anchor of the Pitchfork.

Index 3: Price3 anchor of the Pitchfork.

Index 4: Calculated Median price anchor if the pitchfork.

Index 5: Current Price2 (always at the bottom).

Index 6: Current price3 (always at teh top).

Index 7: Current Median Price (the middle line).

Index 8: Calculated Price3 Bar Times.

Index 9: Calculated Price2 Bar Times.

Index 10: Differential Price3 minus Price2 (Negative value indicates trending downward).

Index 11: Time1 anchor of the pitchfork.

Index 12: Time2 anchor of the pitchfork.

Index 13: Time3 anchor of the pitchfork.

Index 14: Calculated Time median anchor.

Index 15: Absolute different Price of Price1 anchor and Price 2 anchor.

Index 16: Top level of the Fibonacci 61.8%.

Index 17: Top level of the Fibonacci 38.2%.

Index 18: Bottom level of the Fibonacci 61.8%.

Index 19: Bottom level of the Fibonacci 38.2%.

Index 20: Current SEQUENCE NO.

Index 21: Previous SEQUENCE NO.



























































































































































