Price Action Hades

  • Experts
  • Zamzuri Saad
    Zamzuri Saad

    Zamzuri Saad

    • Senior Software Developer at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 760
    I am a carpenter, a software engineer. Contact me if you want to develop any kind of software including control machine programming, Cloud based Android app, Expert Advisor and custom indicator.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 27 January 2019
  • Activations: 10

This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of Trend Reversal strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring both safe Hedging and Multingle methods as well MANUAL entry by using control panel.  

  • Auto Strategy: Swing Reversal Patterns with trailing TP & Stop.
  • Manual Strategy: BUY/SELL using Control Panel on chart with trailing TP & Stop.

Operating Procedure

  1. Use 15 Minutes time frame chart for best result.   
  2. Use Multiplier x Min Lot = 3 or lower with minimum of USD100 deposit.
  3. Use Low spread account such as ICMarket.
  4. Minor Low must be lower than Major Low Period. Example is 18 Minor Period, 72 Major Period.
  5. Reference inputs: MAGIC=6666; MODE=2; PeriodsInminorSwing=18; PeriodsInmajorSwing=72; Multiplier=3; TP=350; TPLIMIT=1500; STOPLOST=250; TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=150;
  6. For Manual entry, EA must be turn ON. 

Parameters

  • MAGIC=6666(default): The Magic identifier of the trade that use in the Expert.  
  • MODE=2(default): Multingle (1) or Hedging (2).
  • PeriodsInminorSwing=18(default): Period for Minor Swing 
  • PeriodsInmajorSwing=72(default): Period for Major Swing
  • Multiplier=3(default): The multiplier multiply minimum lot
  • TP=350(default): Take Profit in Points.
  • TPLIMIT=1500(default): Take Profit Limit in Points that uses by Trailing Stop function.
  • STOPLOST=250(default): Stop Lost in Points. 
  • TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=150(default): Trailing Stop trigger in Points.


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Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Saadson Poseidon
Zamzuri Saad
Indicators
Here is an automated Andrews Pitchfork indicator which is DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY to integrate with custom Expert Advisor or MANUAL indicator. It will not allow manual modification as it is strictly use for automatic. However, you still can change the Zig Zag parameters to suits your need. Proposed default parameter is 18-Periods or more with +18.     Feature Highlight Right top corner of the Currency information %   Strength / Spread / Remaining Bar Time   Bottom Right Current & Previous SEQUENC
Price Action Zeus
Zamzuri Saad
Experts
This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of breakout or Swing strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring both safe Hedging and Multingle methods as well with MANUAL entry by using control panel.   Strategy 1: Breakout Swing Major & Swing Minor. Strategy 2: Swing Pivot High Low of the Major Trend only. Operating Procedure Use 15 Minutes time frame chart for best result.    Use Mult
Price Action Ares
Zamzuri Saad
Experts
This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of Trend Reversal strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring both safe virtual Hedging as recovery method as well MANUAL entry by using control panel.   Auto Strategy: Swing Reversal Patterns with trailing TP & Stop. Manual Strategy: BUY/SELL using Control Panel on chart with trailing TP & Stop. Operating Procedure Use 15 Minutes time frame
Price Action Ares II
Zamzuri Saad
Experts
This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of Trend Reversal strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring safe virtual Hedging method as recovery as well MANUAL entry by using control panel.   Auto Strategy: Swing Reversal Patterns and Major Trendline Breakout with trailing TP & Stop. Manual Strategy: BUY/SELL using Control Panel on chart with trailing TP & Stop. Operating Procedure U
Gauge Classic Series
Zamzuri Saad
Utilities
This is a series of gauges that can be loaded on any Chart time frame. You can use this gauge indicators to decide when to enter and exit market with high degree of confident. Gauge No 1: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenken Sen Crosses Kijun Sen. This will tell Bull and Bear and the timing to enter market. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, the Tenken Sen line is moving to cross the Kijun Sen line and appears value is the Delta for the difference. Same goes to the opposite. The positive val
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