Price Action Ares II

  • Experts
  • Zamzuri Saad
    Zamzuri Saad

    Zamzuri Saad

    • Senior Software Developer at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 760
    I am a carpenter, a software engineer. Contact me if you want to develop any kind of software including control machine programming, Cloud based Android app, Expert Advisor and custom indicator.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.11
  • Updated: 8 August 2019
  • Activations: 10

This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of Trend Reversal strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring safe virtual Hedging method as recovery as well MANUAL entry by using control panel.  

  • Auto Strategy: Swing Reversal Patterns and Major Trendline Breakout with trailing TP & Stop.
  • Manual Strategy: BUY/SELL using Control Panel on chart with trailing TP & Stop.

Operating Procedure

  1. Use 15 Minutes time frame chart for best result.   
  2. Use Multiplier x Min Lot = 3 or lower with minimum of USD100 deposit.
  3. Use Low spread account such as ICMarket.
  4. Minor Low must be lower than Major Low Period. Example is StartGMT=5(London session open), EndGMT=21(New York session close), 18 Minor Period, 54 Major Period.
  5. Reference inputs: MAGIC=6668; PeriodsInminorSwing=18; PeriodsInmajorSwing=54; Multiplier=3; TP=400; TPLIMIT=1000; STOPLOST=600; TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=200;
  6. For Manual entry, EA must be turn ON. 
  7. MAGIC=6668(default): The Magic identifier of the trade that use in the Expert.  
  8. PeriodsInminorSwing=18(default): Period for Minor Swing 
  9. PeriodsInmajorSwing=54(default): Period for Major Swing
  10. Multiplier=3(default): The multiplier multiply minimum lot
  11. TP=400(default): Take Profit in Points.
  12. TPLIMIT=1000(default): Take Profit Limit in Points that uses by Trailing Stop function.
  13. STOPLOST=300(default): Stop Lost in Points. 
  14. TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=200(default): Trailing Stop trigger in Points.


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Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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