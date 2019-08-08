Price Action Ares

This is a series of gauges that can be loaded on any Chart time frame. You can use this gauge indicators to decide when to enter and exit market with high degree of confident. Gauge No 1: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenken Sen Crosses Kijun Sen. This will tell Bull and Bear and the timing to enter market. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, the Tenken Sen line is moving to cross the Kijun Sen line and appears value is the Delta for the difference. Same goes to the opposite. The positive val