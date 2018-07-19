Gauge Classic Series

This is a series of gauges that can be loaded on any Chart time frame. You can use this gauge indicators to decide when to enter and exit market with high degree of confident.

Gauge No 1: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenken Sen Crosses Kijun Sen. This will tell Bull and Bear and the timing to enter market. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, the Tenken Sen line is moving to cross the Kijun Sen line and appears value is the Delta for the difference. Same goes to the opposite. The positive value is Bullish move while the negative value is Bearish move.

Gauge No 2: MACD cross 0. This will tell STRONG Bull and Bear. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, it indicates the market is changing the trend from Bull to Bear. When the value move from below 0 towards above 0, it indicates the market is changing the trend from Bear to Bull. It's simple.

Gauge No 3: Force Index % level indicator with Force Index current Value against recent Low and high limit. The Limit is automatically adjusted and affected the Scale High and Low. This should be treated as Price movement towards Bullish (Positive value) or Bearish (Negative value).

Gauge No 4: Your P&L Indicator.





The Parameters as follows