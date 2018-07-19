Gauge Classic Series

  • Utilities
  • Zamzuri Saad
    Zamzuri Saad

    Zamzuri Saad

    • Senior Software Developer at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 760
    I am a carpenter, a software engineer. Contact me if you want to develop any kind of software including control machine programming, Cloud based Android app, Expert Advisor and custom indicator.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This is a series of gauges that can be loaded on any Chart time frame. You can use this gauge indicators to decide when to enter and exit market with high degree of confident.

Gauge No 1: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenken Sen Crosses Kijun Sen. This will tell Bull and Bear and the timing to enter market. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, the Tenken Sen line is moving to cross the Kijun Sen line and appears value is the Delta for the difference. Same goes to the opposite. The positive value is Bullish move while the negative value is Bearish move.

Gauge No 2: MACD cross 0. This will tell STRONG Bull and Bear. When the value move from above 0 towards below 0, it indicates the market is changing the trend from Bull to Bear. When the value move from below 0 towards above 0, it indicates the market is changing the trend from Bear to Bull. It's simple.

Gauge No 3: Force Index % level indicator with Force Index current Value against recent Low and high limit. The Limit is automatically adjusted and affected the Scale High and Low. This should be treated as Price movement towards Bullish (Positive value) or Bearish (Negative value).

Gauge No 4: Your P&L Indicator.


The Parameters as follows

  • Indicator size: Set the size of the Indicator.
  • Indicator is in the background: True/False. Set the gauge indicator to appears on the background or not.
  • Scale transparency level, 0..255: Set the transparency of the gauge.
  • Needle transparency level, 0..255: Set the transparency of the needle on the gauge.
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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