Multi Order Placer

This tool allows you to place multiple Sell Limit or Take Profit.

The following parameters can be selected:

  • Number of orders to place
  • ID of the first order to be placed
  • Starting price  of the first order
  • Lots Value
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Order placement steps in points
  • Type of transaction (Sell Limit or Buy Limit)

Stop Loss and Take profit are the same for all the orders placed.

Leaves the chart clean once disabled.

It's highly suggested to run the EA, place the orders and to disable it in order to avoid any possibility to get wrong orders placed multiple time.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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