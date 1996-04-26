SRFractalLevels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This indicator analyzes the most important levels of different timeframes and shows you the best of them on the chart and these levels are obtained with fractal (bill williams) approval
You can use this indicator to determine the most important levels for yourself and trade with ease.
You no longer need to spend hours checking different levels because the indicator will do it for you in the best possible way and will save you time.
The surfaces that are extracted for you have the highest possible win rate