Higher Low and Lower High Breakout Dashboard

WARNING: due to the calculations used by this indicator, it may take time to load and running it may slow down the user's terminal





Description & Summary

Dashboard to detect Higher-Low/Lower-High breakouts and Triangle Patterns on 28 currency pairs and up to 8 timeframes at once.

Numbers on the left are the normalized values of distance between price and last Lower-High and Higher-Low if one has formed (displays "--" if none). Text will turn Red upon a Higher-Low Breakout and Green upon a Lower-High Breakout if the breakout distance is greater than that timeframe's Signal_Var extern variable.

The middle columns display each timeframe and symbol's "Triangle Score" - a score of 2 means a triangle pattern has formed (see screenshots for more details).



The right columns display if the price is above or below an EMA of configurable time period (extern variable EMA_Period).





Configurable Parameters