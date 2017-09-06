Higher Low and Lower High Breakout Dashboard

5
WARNING: due to the calculations used by this indicator, it may take time to load and running it may slow down the user's terminal


Description & Summary

Dashboard to detect Higher-Low/Lower-High breakouts and Triangle Patterns on 28 currency pairs and up to 8 timeframes at once.

Numbers on the left are the normalized values of distance between price and last Lower-High and Higher-Low if one has formed (displays "--" if none). Text will turn Red upon a Higher-Low Breakout and Green upon a Lower-High Breakout if the breakout distance is greater than that timeframe's Signal_Var extern variable.

The middle columns display each timeframe and symbol's "Triangle Score" - a score of 2 means a triangle pattern has formed (see screenshots for more details).

The right columns display if the price is above or below an EMA of configurable time period (extern variable EMA_Period).


Configurable Parameters

  • X_Signal_Var: the minimum distance price has to go above a recent Lower-High or below a Higher-Low to display a red or green signal on X timeframe.
  • Show_M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1/W1/MN1: Show columns for the selected timeframe.
  • EMA_Period: Set the period of the EMA for the columns on the right.
  • The indicator colors are the colors of the labels and columns.
  • Safe_Mode: Run the indicator in "safe mode", avoiding symbols and timeframes that might be missing data.
Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.09 21:02 
 

Good

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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.09 21:02 
 

Good

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