MMM Ema Cross Trader Pro

LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as: Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo