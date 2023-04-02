Bolide

A trading advisor that uses a moving average channel and 2 modes for opening orders.

1. Reverse - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction;

2. Support - Mode of operation of support orders.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre

All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.

Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #20-22.

Key Advantages

  • A constructor of unique strategies;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.


Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for H1);
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: any.


General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
  • Set name - Set name;
  • Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser;
  • Use Info Panel - enable/disable the information panel.

SETTINGS for MODE SYSTEM

  • Start Reverse System or  Start trading for support orders: 1. activation of the reverse system in which, immediately after the order is closed by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 2. activation of support orders.

SETTINGS for REVERSE SYSTEM

  • LotExponent in Reverse System - lot exponent for orders of the reverse system.
SETTINGS for SUPPORT ORDERS
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

TRAILING STOP LOSS

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger  Trailing Stop;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
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