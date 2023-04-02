Bolide
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 2 April 2023
- Activations: 5
A trading advisor that uses a moving average channel and 2 modes for opening orders.
1. Reverse - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction;
2. Support - Mode of operation of support orders.
All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.
Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #20-22.
Key Advantages
- A constructor of unique strategies;
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.
Working parameters
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD;
- Leverage: >200;
- Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for H1);
- Broker: any;
- Account: any.
General Trading Settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
- Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
- Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
- Set name - Set name;
- Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser;
- Use Info Panel - enable/disable the information panel.
SETTINGS for MODE SYSTEM
- Start Reverse System or Start trading for support orders: 1. activation of the reverse system in which, immediately after the order is closed by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 2. activation of support orders.
SETTINGS for REVERSE SYSTEM
- LotExponent in Reverse System - lot exponent for orders of the reverse system.
SETTINGS for SUPPORT ORDERS
- Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
- LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
- Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
TRAILING STOP LOSS
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.