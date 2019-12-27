Molecule
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 4 September 2022
- Activations: 5
A trading adviser using an algorithm based on the ability to adapt to the current market situation.
Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #47-52.
Key Advantages
- The EA does not use Martingale (Default sets);
- The minimum starting deposit is $100;
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- A constructor of unique strategies;
- All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss;
- Adaptive algorithm.
Working parameters
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD;
- Leverage: >200;
- Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for M5);
- Broker: any;
- Account: ECN;
- To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.
General Trading Settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
- Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
- Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
- Set name - Set name;
- Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser.
SETTINGS for OPTIMIZATION
- Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
- Level StopLoss in % (ATR) - stop loss level in % relative to ATR;
- Period RSI - RSI parameter;
- High level RSI - RSI parameter;
- Low level RSI - RSI parameter;
- Open support order on the new bar of the current TM - opening supportive orders at the current timeframe bar; otherwise orders will be opened at the M5 bar;
- Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
- Use DownLotExponent in support orders - enable/disable lot exponent reduction parameter for support orders;
- LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
- Use smart distance between support orders - use an algorithm to automatically determine the minimum distance between support orders;
- Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
TRAILING STOP LOSS
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
Very good EA everyone should try.