Black Sails Andrey Kolmogorov 4 (2) Experts

A mathematical trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses more than a thousand of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from more than a thousand