Molecule

3.5

A trading adviser using an algorithm based on the ability to adapt to the current market situation.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre

Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #47-52.

Key Advantages

  • The EA does not use Martingale (Default sets);
  • The minimum starting deposit is $100;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • A constructor of unique strategies;
  • All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss;
  • Adaptive algorithm.


Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for M5);
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: ECN;
  • To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.


General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
  • Set name - Set name;
  • Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser.

SETTINGS for OPTIMIZATION

  • Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
  • Level StopLoss in % (ATR) - stop loss level in % relative to ATR;
  • Period RSI - RSI parameter;
  • High level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Low level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Open support order on the new bar of the current TM - opening supportive orders at the current timeframe bar; otherwise orders will be opened at the M5 bar;
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • Use DownLotExponent in support orders - enable/disable lot exponent reduction parameter for support orders;
  • LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
  • Use smart distance between support orders - use an algorithm to automatically determine the minimum distance between support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

TRAILING STOP LOSS

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger  Trailing Stop;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
Reviews 5
Deniss Gusevs
679
Deniss Gusevs 2020.04.23 10:36 
 

Very good EA everyone should try.

Clifton
746
Clifton 2020.01.25 05:57 
 

Profit!

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Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator
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Indicators
Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator (AMDI) is an innovative tool for traders across all financial markets. This indicator is designed to provide traders with a deep understanding of market dynamics and adaptive trading signals based on current market conditions. Key Features and Benefits:  Adaptive Analytics : AMDI can automatically adapt to changing market conditions, allowing traders to effectively adjust their strategies in real-time. Multifactor Analysis : The indicator offers a comprehensiv
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Aceman123
2458
Aceman123 2020.05.05 14:11 
 

The SL which was never recorded during 2003-2020 period, was, lo and behold, hit today. Huge chunk of the balance wiped out, just like that. NOT recommended at this point, and I'm starting to doubt these bullshit 99.9% backtests.

Deniss Gusevs
679
Deniss Gusevs 2020.04.23 10:36 
 

Very good EA everyone should try.

Pinkerton
171
Pinkerton 2020.02.24 17:40 
 

2021.02.19 (Update)

You need to find your own settings in addition to the suggested ones. I believe the author is honest and passionate about his work.

2020.02.24

With this EA you earn very little if you don't use martingale and therefore don't take a big risk on your budget. Its price is also too high.

84829645
361
84829645 2020.02.05 05:00 
 

已经购买

I've bought a robot

Clifton
746
Clifton 2020.01.25 05:57 
 

Profit!

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