Comanche

3.57

The Expert Advisor is based on an adaptive algorithm, using many self-tuning parameters.

All Low Risk (SL) sets of orders have a strict limit on losses (5% DD per order* or time limit).

New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #154-159.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre

Main Advantages

  • The EA does not use Martingale;
  • The minimum starting deposit is $300;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • A multi-level model of a quantum set.


Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: М15;
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: preferably ECN;
  • To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.


General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Settings for optimization

  • Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
  • High level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Low level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Level for filter - level for filter;
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

Risk management

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots and DepoStep is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Use Down TakeProfit - enable/disable TakeProfit down parameter;
  • Order number Down TakeProfit - after which order to lower TakeProfit;
  • New TakeProfit - new value TakeProfit;
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger  Trailing Stop.

_________________________________________________

* subject to the opening of all 5 support orders.



Reviews 15
Silverman2k1
268
Silverman2k1 2019.11.14 18:00 
 

Testing the strategy for 5 months in demo and then in real with low risk settings: very impressive and consistent results with a good money management! Andrey is a brilliant and skilled developer, always attentive and available with great competence in what he does, providing valuable assistance with a good approach, I am fully satisfied. Thank you!

Ahmed El Sherif
1628
Ahmed El Sherif 2019.08.07 02:45 
 

Thanks Andrey, rapid response, nice EA and safe

Mike Geesing
773
Mike Geesing 2019.06.21 19:52 
 

Good!

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Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator
Andrey Kolmogorov
Indicators
Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator (AMDI) is an innovative tool for traders across all financial markets. This indicator is designed to provide traders with a deep understanding of market dynamics and adaptive trading signals based on current market conditions. Key Features and Benefits:  Adaptive Analytics : AMDI can automatically adapt to changing market conditions, allowing traders to effectively adjust their strategies in real-time. Multifactor Analysis : The indicator offers a comprehensiv
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crimson
456
crimson 2020.02.28 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Silverman2k1
268
Silverman2k1 2019.11.14 18:00 
 

Testing the strategy for 5 months in demo and then in real with low risk settings: very impressive and consistent results with a good money management! Andrey is a brilliant and skilled developer, always attentive and available with great competence in what he does, providing valuable assistance with a good approach, I am fully satisfied. Thank you!

Ahmed El Sherif
1628
Ahmed El Sherif 2019.08.07 02:45 
 

Thanks Andrey, rapid response, nice EA and safe

Viktor Bulanek
723
Viktor Bulanek 2019.08.05 17:28 
 

It doesn't work, there is no protection against blowing up of my account. No SL used, don't buy it

RealiRay
936
RealiRay 2019.07.22 00:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Knudsen
507
Thomas Knudsen 2019.07.18 11:20 
 

Great EA so far and own backtesting shows same results as developer. Ill give 5* as soon as we see a spread protection, so only 4* for now.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.07.18 01:50 
 

Good EA

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2019.07.08 09:41 
 

Big DD, but if you like grids and use with low risk it's ok

Petrmiha
384
Petrmiha 2019.06.25 20:52 
 

классический пересиживатель

в надежде срубить несколько пунктов может надолго уйти в просадку

не стоит его покупать

BRADLEY PATRICK
1205
BRADLEY PATRICK 2019.06.24 05:49 
 

This EA is currently in a fairly large drawdown. It does not seem to know how to handle this and is using an approach that while not martingale is similar though not as dangerous. This EA is useless an I will be removing it.

Mike Geesing
773
Mike Geesing 2019.06.21 19:52 
 

Good!

Gary Johnson
506
Gary Johnson 2019.06.18 04:29 
 

Working pretty good for me so far on a live account. Only been using it for a week and its been profitable with low drawdown.

maakuone
1336
maakuone 2019.06.16 10:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2019.06.16 01:58 
 

99% TDS 2.0 backtest fails every time from 2013 until current. I posted the backtest in the comments section. I do not recommend to go live with this EA until seller comes up with a strategy that passes the backtest. He says that my TDS Dukascopy is different than his and this is the reason my backtest does not pass! Ludicrous? Yes. Do not buy this Ea like I did..It is a waste of money period!.

Update: The seller updated the EA with a new version(1.4) that passes all backtests for EURUSD and EURJPY. Great job! What's fair is fair therefore I updated the rating from 1 star to 4 stars. If the live performance will match the backtests I will give 5 stars in the future. Thanks for the update.

Ronald Mühr
828
Ronald Mühr 2019.05.29 05:24 
 

Use the EA for 2 weeks now. It runs very reliably and with low DD. Top continues like this

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