The Expert Advisor is based on an adaptive algorithm, using many self-tuning parameters.

All Low Risk (SL) sets of orders have a strict limit on losses (5% DD per order* or time limit).

New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #154-159.

Main Advantages

The EA does not use Martingale ;

; The minimum starting deposit is $300;

No need to close the robot during news releases;

It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;

A multi-level model of a quantum set.





Working parameters

Currency pairs : EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD;

: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD; Leverage: >200;

>200; Timeframe : М15;

: М15; Broker: any;

Account: preferably ECN;

preferably ECN; To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.





General Trading Settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style ( if set to zero, ATR values are used );

- take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style ( ); Slip - maximum allowed slippage.

- maximum allowed slippage. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Settings for optimization

Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;

- select the quantum model level; High level RSI - RSI parameter;

- RSI parameter; Low level RSI - RSI parameter;

- RSI parameter; Level for filter - level for filter;

- level for filter; Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;

- the maximum number of open support orders; LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;

- lot exponent for support orders; Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

Risk management

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero; Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots and DepoStep is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of and is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Use Down TakeProfit - enable/disable TakeProfit down parameter;

- enable/disable down parameter; Order number Down TakeProfit - after which order to lower TakeProfit ;

- after which order to lower ; New TakeProfit - new value TakeProfit ;

- new value ; Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.

- enable/disable limitation of losses by equity. Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.

- enable/disable the parameter. Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;

- size of the in points from the order opening price; The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.

_________________________________________________ * subject to the opening of all 5 support orders.







