TMA Market Info

4.5

The Market Info is a universal indicator to show basic information about the market in a simple table on the chart.


Main features

Displays current market information as:

  • Symbol name
  • Timeframe
  • Price
  • Spread
  • Average daily range
  • Current daily range
  • Broker time
  • Local time
  • Market hours
  • Date
  • Remaining bar time


Indicator parameters

All indicator settings are arranged in logical blocks for easy orientation and adjustment. You can set this features:

01: Main
  • Corner - position on chart
    • Left up
    • Left down
    • Right up
    • Right down
  • Distance X from corner
  • Distance Y from corner
  • Background - on/off
  • Separator - on/off
  • Minimal background width
  • Gap size between text
02: Show - Individual parts of the indicator can be displayed or hidden
  • Symbol name
  • Timeframe
  • Price
  • Spread
  • Daily ATR
  • Daily range
  • Broker time
  • Lokal time
  • Trade hours
  • Date
  • Reaming bar time

03: Symbol name
  • Description of symbol name - description is always displayed before item
  • Size of text
  • Color

04: Timeframe
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

05: Price
  • Type of price
    • Ask
    • Bid
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Price increases - color
  • Price decreases - color

06: Spread
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Spread increases - color
  • Spread decreases - color

07: Daily ATR
  • Description
  • Daily ATR - period
  • Size of text
  • Color

08: Daily range
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

09: Broker time
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

10: Lokal time
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

11: Trade hours
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

12: Date
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color

13: Remaining bar time
  • Type - view type
    • 00:00:00
    • 0h 0m 0s
  • View
    • in table
    • below bid price
  • Position in mode (below bid price) - the position between last bar and right side of chart
    • left
    • center
    • right
  • Description
  • Size of text
  • Color
  • Warning - seconds to end bar - remaining time can be highlighted before bar close
  • Warning - color

14: Background
  • Background color
  • Line color
  • Separator color

























Reviews 4
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:41 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Jason Carson
492
Jason Carson 2020.11.09 19:45 
 

Best Info Panel. I use it on every chart

Bigserg001
72
Bigserg001 2021.09.28 19:58 
 

Просто и полезно.

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Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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TMA Forex Session
Maros Klimek
4.88 (17)
Utilities
The indicator  Forex Session  displays official forex session times for Asia, Europe, America. Main features shows Asian, European and American sessions shows the session volatility it can also be used for breakout trading Indicator parameters 01: Sessions Session value - number of sessions Last session in developing mode - the session will be progressively displayed Adapts the size session to range - session size adjusts to volatility 02: Display Asia - on/off Europe - on/off America - on/of
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Bigserg001
72
Bigserg001 2021.09.28 19:58 
 

Просто и полезно.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:41 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 10:54 
 

Good job.

Jason Carson
492
Jason Carson 2020.11.09 19:45 
 

Best Info Panel. I use it on every chart

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