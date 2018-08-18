TMA Market Info
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
The Market Info is a universal indicator to show basic information about the market in a simple table on the chart.
Main features
Displays current market information as:
- Symbol name
- Timeframe
- Price
- Spread
- Average daily range
- Current daily range
- Broker time
- Local time
- Market hours
- Date
- Remaining bar time
Indicator parameters
01: Main
All indicator settings are arranged in logical blocks for easy orientation and adjustment. You can set this features:
- Corner - position on chart
- Left up
- Left down
- Right up
- Right down
- Distance X from corner
- Distance Y from corner
- Background - on/off
- Separator - on/off
- Minimal background width
- Gap size between text
- Symbol name
- Timeframe
- Price
- Spread
- Daily ATR
- Daily range
- Broker time
- Lokal time
- Trade hours
- Date
- Reaming bar time
- Description of symbol name - description is always displayed before item
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Type of price
- Ask
- Bid
- Description
- Size of text
- Price increases - color
- Price decreases - color
- Description
- Size of text
- Spread increases - color
- Spread decreases - color
- Description
- Daily ATR - period
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Type - view type
- 00:00:00
- 0h 0m 0s
- View
- in table
- below bid price
- Position in mode (below bid price) - the position between last bar and right side of chart
- left
- center
- right
- Description
- Size of text
- Color
- Warning - seconds to end bar - remaining time can be highlighted before bar close
- Warning - color
- Background color
- Line color
- Separator color
So far so good.Thanks