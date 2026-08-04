Gold Sentinel EA
- Experts
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Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam📊 Welcome to Profit FX System – Your Forex Trading Solution For Prop Firm Trading Journey!
We specialize in high-performance MT4/MT5 indicators with proven records found on our local shop where now we expand our helping with Etsy as our main partners.
✨ All products come with:
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Gold Sentinel EA
For CENTS Acct. Type only.
Trade Gold Smarter. Protect Capital Better.
Gold Sentinel EA is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built for personal and retail trading accounts, it focuses on consistent growth while prioritizing capital protection and disciplined money management.
✔ Key Features
|✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Specialist
|Optimized exclusively for Gold trading.
|✔ Timeframe Independent
|Attach to any timeframe. The EA manages everything internally.
|✔ Two Trading Modes
|• Stable Growth (Conservative)
• Fast Growth (Higher Trading Frequency)
|✔ Live News Filter
|Pauses new entries during major economic news events.
|✔ Weekend Protection
|Automatically closes all positions before the weekend to avoid Monday price gaps.
|✔ Margin Protection
|Optional built-in protection to help safeguard your account.
Recommended Starting Capital
|Account Type
|CENTS Account Only
|Minimum Capital
|USD500 equivalent to USC 50,000
|Recommended Lots for Stable Growth Mode
|0.01 - 0.05 Lots
|Recommended Lots for Fast Growth Mode
|0.01 Lot
Risk Management Philosophy
Trade with Profit. Not Your Capital.
Start with USD500.
Once your account reaches USD1,000, simply withdraw your initial USD500.
From that point onward, you're trading only with your profits.
Your original capital is already back in your pocket.
Start with USD500.
Once your account reaches USD1,000, simply withdraw your initial USD500.
From that point onward, you're trading only with your profits.
Your original capital is already back in your pocket.
Weekend ProtectionGold Sentinel EA does NOT carry positions over the weekend.
Before the market closes every Friday, all open positions are automatically closed to reduce exposure to unpredictable Monday opening gaps.
Trade with greater peace of mind.
Designed for Real Traders
- Personal Trading Accounts
- Retail Forex Brokers
- Fully Automated
- Simple Setup
- Easy to Operate
- No Complicated Configuration
Important Notes
- Optimized for market conditions from May 2026 onwards.
- Older historical periods require previous EA versions.
- The News Filter works only during Live Trading because the MT5 Strategy Tester does not provide live economic calendar data. So, the EA is not being paused during those big impact news.
- If there is any loss or blown acct, it is because of the reason above and also the market before May 2026, require older version which tailored for that market.