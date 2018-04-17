"Balance cost" analysis method

Created by Trader AFI_man.

The BalanceLines indicator plots balance levels for a given time interval. The balance line divides the market volume into sellers (above the balance level) and buyers (below the balance level). In any movement, if the price is fixes above the balance level, there comes a moment when sellers are unable to hold off buyers, which leads to a growth. Similarly, when the price is fixed below the balance level, there comes a moment when buyers are unable to hold off sellers, which leads to a decrease. Thus, the price moves from one balance level to the next.





Features of the BalanceLines indicator

Plots the balance cost lines

Plots the midi balance lines

Plots the micro balance lines

The price levels are rounded up to a multiple of 5 according to the selected rounding method

The main signals of the indicator:

If the price is above the balance level, buying is preferable

If the price is below the balance level, selling is preferable

If the price of the balance cost line reached the micro balance from the candle High, it is highly likely to move towards the midi balance level from the candle High

If the price of the balance cost line reached the micro balance from the candle Los, it is highly likely to move towards the midi balance level from the candle Low

If the price was not fixed below/above the midi balance line, then there will be a rollback towards the balance cost





Indicator parameters

BalancePrefix - prefix of the balance line, required if more than one instance of the indicator is used on the chart

- prefix of the balance line, required if more than one instance of the indicator is used on the chart BRoundType - rounding method, the following options are available:

- rounding method, the following options are available: no rounding



rounding in pips multiples of 5



rounding in points

BLColor - color of the balance line

- color of the balance line BLWidth - width of the balance line

- width of the balance line BLStyle - style of the balance line

- style of the balance line BLMDEnable - show the midi balance lines

- show the midi balance lines BLMDColor - color of the midi balance line

- color of the midi balance line BLMDWidth - width of the midi balance line

- width of the midi balance line BLMDStyle - style of the midi balance line

- style of the midi balance line BLMREnable - show the micro balance lines

- show the micro balance lines BLMRColor - color of the micro balance line

- color of the micro balance line BLMRWidth - width of the micro balance line

- width of the micro balance line BLMRStyle - style of the micro balance line

The period for plotting the balance cost is set by vertical lines on the chart. The indicator does not redraw, simply move the right vertical line to update the period. More than one instance of the indicator can be used on the chart. In this case, the prefix should be defined in the indicator settings.





Example of Use

Place the balance cost indicator on the last impulse of the higher timeframe. Position of the price relative to the balance cost indicates the preferable movement direction. Go to the working timeframe and look for entries on rollbacks in the direction of the higher timeframe. To look for rollbacks on the working timeframe, you can also use the balance cost indicator. In this case, look for a retracement from one balance level to another, for example, from midi balance to the balance cost.