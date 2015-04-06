Jump reversal

EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works on logic, every jump has the reversal, It waits for the jump and on reversal it begins to trade.

  • No standard indicators.
  • No grid trading.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No curve fitting according to back-test results
  • No Hedge  
  • Very low Stop Loss Ratio 

Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Recommendations:

  • Developed for M1, EURUSD
  • ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

  • Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
  • Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option
  • Trailing stop: Pips to allow trailing stop
  • Step in of trailing stop: Trailing stop start after these pips
  • Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
  • Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
  • Manual lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
  • Max Lot size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
  • Magic number buy: Unique identifier for buy order
  • Magic number sell: Unique identifier for sell order
  • Take profit: Pips to take as a profit
  • Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
  • Start buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not
  • Start sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not
  • Order gap: gap of 1st order from the jump value, pending order and order modify
  • Jump reversal: After jump, reversal comes to start with order. reversal value to start with first order
  • Jump required: Minimum market movement to start trading
  • Trade cancel : Trade cancel on low jump
  • Connective Orders: increase numbers to place more than one pending order
  • gap between each trade: for multiple orders, it give a gap between each of them
  • Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g. for 0.01, there are two digits


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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