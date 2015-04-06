Cash Machine
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
EA works on technical indicators. When the market is slow at night this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading. Real trading with no curve fitting according to back-test results
- No grid trading.
- No arbitrage.
- No curve fitting according to back-test results
- No Hedge
Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.
Recommendations:
- Developed for M15, EURUSD
- ECN Broker with 5 points
Settings
- Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
- Money management by EA: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
- Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
- Manual Fixed lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
- Magic buy: Unique identifier for buy order
- Magic sell: Unique identifier for sell order
- Take profit: Amount of pip's to take profit
- Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
- Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g for 0.01, there are two digits
- Max Lot size: To limit the size of maximum lot
- Allow EA to buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not
- Allow EA to sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not
- RSI Level for sell: RSI values
- RSI Level for Buy: RSI values
- Evening hour start trading: Off-peak hours to trade start from this point
- Morning hour end trading: Off-peak hours to end trading starts from this point