Fx Trend Follower Pro

EA works with none of the technical indicators.  It waits for the trend and trade accordingly.

  • No standard indicators.
  • No grid trading.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No curve fitting according to back-test results
  • No Hedge  
  • Very low Stop Loss Ratio 

Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Can work with even $30 USD

Recommendations:

  • Developed for M1, EURUSD
  • ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

  • Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
  • Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option
  • Trailing stop: Pips to allow trailing stop
  • Step in of trailing stop: Trailing stop start after these pips
  • Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
  • Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
  • Manual lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
  • Max Lot size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
  • Magic number buy: Unique identifier for buy order
  • Magic number sell: Unique identifier for sell order
  • Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
  • Start buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not
  • Start sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not
  • gap between each trade after first order: It's a gap between pending orders.
  • Market Movement: Minimum market movement to start trading
  • Connective Orders: increase numbers to place more than one pending order
  • Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g. for 0.01, there are two digits

 

 


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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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