GTAS Bsi

5

The GTAS BSI is an indicator designed to provide the trend direction and buy/sell signals, using combination of momentum indicators.

This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.


Description

The BSI indicator is represented as a histogram under the price chart.

  • +100 (green) value indicates a bullish trend.
  • -100 (red) value indicates a bearish trend.
  • When the BSI turns to +100 (green), it gives a potential buy signal.
  • When it turns to -100 (red), it gives a potential sell signal.
  • Intermediate values +50, 0 or -50 indicates no particular signal.


How to use

Open a trade

  • Open a Long when the BSI turns to +100 (green), for instance, if the trend is bullish on the upper timeframe, or according to your strategy: this is the right timing.
  • Open a Short when the BSI turns to -100 (red), for instance, if the trend is bearish on the upper timeframe, or according to your strategy: this is the right timing.

Do not trade against the BSI value

  • Do not buy the market if the BSI value is not equal to +100.
  • Do not sell the market if the BSI value is not equal to -100.

Hold and manage opened positions

  • As long as the BSI value remains at +100, we can hold a Long trade.
  • As long as the BSI value remains at -100, we can hold a Short trade.
Reviews 4
Michael
73
Michael 2020.09.13 22:48 
 

Works for my trading style. H4 TF.

Roy W
946
Roy W 2018.03.19 22:48 
 

the best

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Indicators
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
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GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicators
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
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GTAS Power
Riviera Systems
Indicators
GTAS Power is a momentum indicator that helps to determine deep trends using combination of moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a green or red histogram around a 0 equilibrium line. How to use When GTAS Power is green, deep trend is bullish. When it is red, deep trend is bearish. This indicator can be use as a filter in addition to other GTAS indica
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Michael
73
Michael 2020.09.13 22:48 
 

Works for my trading style. H4 TF.

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2020.07.02 12:51 
 

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Roy W
946
Roy W 2018.03.19 22:48 
 

the best

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.08 01:26 
 

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