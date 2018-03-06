The GTAS BSI is an indicator designed to provide the trend direction and buy/sell signals, using combination of momentum indicators.

This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.





Description

The BSI indicator is represented as a histogram under the price chart.

+100 (green) value indicates a bullish trend.

-100 (red) value indicates a bearish trend.

When the BSI turns to +100 (green), it gives a potential buy signal.

When it turns to -100 (red), it gives a potential sell signal.

Intermediate values +50, 0 or -50 indicates no particular signal.





How to use

Open a trade

Open a Long when the BSI turns to +100 (green), for instance, if the trend is bullish on the upper timeframe, or according to your strategy: this is the right timing.

Open a Short when the BSI turns to -100 (red), for instance, if the trend is bearish on the upper timeframe, or according to your strategy: this is the right timing.

Do not trade against the BSI value

Do not buy the market if the BSI value is not equal to +100.

Do not sell the market if the BSI value is not equal to -100.

Hold and manage opened positions