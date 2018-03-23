GTAS Power

GTAS Power is a momentum indicator that helps to determine deep trends using combination of moving averages.

This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.


Description

The indicator is represented as a green or red histogram around a 0 equilibrium line.


How to use

  • When GTAS Power is green, deep trend is bullish.
  • When it is red, deep trend is bearish.

This indicator can be use as a filter in addition to other GTAS indicators.

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