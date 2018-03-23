GTAS Power
- Indicators
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Riviera Systems25 years experience in software engineering and 10 years in algorithmic trading
Partnership with a proprietary trader, ex hedge fund manager
Location : Toulon, South of France
- Version: 1.0
GTAS Power is a momentum indicator that helps to determine deep trends using combination of moving averages.
This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.
Description
The indicator is represented as a green or red histogram around a 0 equilibrium line.
How to use
- When GTAS Power is green, deep trend is bullish.
- When it is red, deep trend is bearish.
This indicator can be use as a filter in addition to other GTAS indicators.