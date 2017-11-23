Smooth oscillator for divergence

3.67

This oscillator is smooth as the name implies. It also shows hidden divergence arrows. The indicator also has multi timeframe features to make it very flexible to use. The multi time frame features can be adjusted as follows: 1 or M1, 5 or M5, 15 or M15, 30 or M30, 60 or H1, 240 or H4, 1440 or D1, 10080 or W1.


Indicator parameters

  • Timeframe - When set to 0, works on the current timeframe.
  • Draw Divergence arrows - If set to True allows divergence lines to be drawn.
  • Display Alert - If set to True, allows alerts to be displayed when hidden divergence arrow appears.
Reviews 4
mark epsley
290
mark epsley 2019.07.20 17:18 
 

This is a smoother stochastic. Takes a lot of the confusion and noise out. Multi time frame. If you are familiar with George Lane he uses daily overbought/oversold signal off weekly stochastic readings. This works particularly well with support/resistance and hidden divergence. Very profitable.

cryptobazooka
26
cryptobazooka 2019.01.03 13:35 
 

Signals are lagging so you need to look at charts manually and don't depend on alerts. But it is much easier to identify Divergences using this indicator.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CV HP Buy and Sell Indicator
Chinedu Onuoha
Indicators
A non repainting Indicator based on RSI and EMA. Uses extreme overbought and oversold levels to trade. Very customizable to suit similar strategies with different settings Can serve as a stand alone strategy or combined with other indicators for more effective results. The settings are easy to adjust: EMA - 200 RSI Period default is set to 2 Overbought - 99 Oversold - 1 Email and POP alerts available for reminders
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mark epsley
290
mark epsley 2019.07.20 17:18 
 

This is a smoother stochastic. Takes a lot of the confusion and noise out. Multi time frame. If you are familiar with George Lane he uses daily overbought/oversold signal off weekly stochastic readings. This works particularly well with support/resistance and hidden divergence. Very profitable.

cryptobazooka
26
cryptobazooka 2019.01.03 13:35 
 

Signals are lagging so you need to look at charts manually and don't depend on alerts. But it is much easier to identify Divergences using this indicator.

Oluwaseun Oyeleke
127
Oluwaseun Oyeleke 2018.10.22 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jrufel1989
333
jrufel1989 2018.05.04 17:12 
 

It's better to use the default oscillator. Waste of money...

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