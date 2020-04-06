Golden City

The Golden City advisor truly shows promise thanks to its comprehensive approach to automating decision-making in the Forex market. However, it's important to consider a number of factors before using it:

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Key Features of Golden City

  1. Automation :
    • The advisor makes decisions independently, based on complex algorithms for analyzing the market situation.
    • This allows to reduce the emotional burden on the trader and increase trading efficiency.
  2. Variety of strategies :
    • Trend following: Suitable for steady market movements.
    • Martingale: increases risks, but can provide quick compensation for losses.
    • Trailing stops: protect profits and minimize losses.
  3. Risk Management :
    • Customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    • Adaptation to changes in market volatility.
    • Mechanisms for protection against sharp price fluctuations.
  4. Optimized parameters :
    • Selecting the optimal lot size.
    • Automatically change settings depending on market conditions.
  5. User support :
    • User-friendly interface.
    • Documentation and technical support.
  6. Testing and reliability :
    • Regular testing of historical data and simulations.
    • Disclosure of test results.

Recommendations for use

  1. Risk assessment : Before using any automated advisor, it's important to understand its operating principles and potential risks. Some strategies, such as Martingale, can lead to significant losses under unfavorable circumstances.
  2. Choosing the Right Timeframe : Despite the EA's versatility, it works best on specific timeframes (M5-H1). Using other timeframes may require additional adaptation and testing.
  3. Performance Monitoring : It's important to periodically check your advisor's performance and analyze its effectiveness. Even the most reliable systems require regular monitoring.
  4. Training and experience : Beginners are advised to start with a demo account to get used to working with the advisor and evaluate its potential.
  5. Risk management : Always set reasonable risk levels and be prepared for potential losses. The golden rule of trading is: never invest more than you can afford to lose.
Settings and recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 or H1 (recommended: M5)
  • Minimum balance: $300 (standard accounts)
  • Broker: Any broker with low spreads (ECN recommended)

    Conclusion

    Golden City can be a useful tool for traders looking to improve their productivity and minimize risks. However, using any automated system requires caution and an understanding of its operating principles. Proper setup and regular monitoring will maximize the benefits of Golden City.


