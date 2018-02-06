Exchange Time

Trading volume and volatility change for different currency pairs, depending on the movement of the clock hands. You will be able to trade more efficiently if you know which currency pairs are at the center of attention at one time or another. Timing plays a very big role when trading currencies.

The indicator shows the trading sessions of the largest exchanges in the world. The operating time is displayed in the form of a countdown before the opening time and the closing time according to UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

The working hours of the following exchanges are displayed:

NZX - New Zealand Exchange (02.04 +1 - 25.09 0)

ASX - Australian Securities Exchange (02.04 0 - 02.10 +1)

JPX - Japan Exchange Group

SGX - Singapore Exchange

HKEX - Hong Kong

SSE - Shanghai Stock Exchange

DFM - Dubai Financial Market’s

TADAWUL - Saudi Stock Exchange

JSE - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

FWB - Frankfurt Stock Exchange (26.03 +1 - 30.10 0)

SIX - Swiss Exchange (26.03 +1 - 30.10 0)

LSE - London Stock Exchange (26.03 +1 - 30.10 0)

BM&FBOVESPA (19.02 +1 - 16.10 - 0)

NYSE - New York Stock Exchange (12.03 +1 - 06.11 0)

TSX - Toronto Stock Exchange (12.03 +1 - 06.11 0)

CHX - Chicago Stock Exchange (12.03 +1 - 06.11 0)

In the spring and autumn, the United States and European countries (like Germany, France, Great Britain and others) switch to Daylight saving time and back, and then it is necessary to properly configure the indicator. You need to make changes to the indicator. In the "DST shift (hours)" field, it is necessary to enter either "0" or "1 hour" in the corresponding line with the name of the exchange. The time to do this is indicated in the line with the name of the exchange. For example, FWB - Frankfurt Stock Exchange (26.03 +1 - 30.10 0). This means that if March 26th has come, then the European countries switch to Daylight saving time and it is necessary to add 1 hour, so set 1 in this line. Accordingly, on October 30th, set 0 hours.


Settings

Main settings

  • Show UTC clock - display the line with the current time according to UTC;
  • Position on the Chart - position of indicator on the screen;
    • Left side - on the left side of the screen;
    • Right side - on the right side of the screen;
  • Font size - font size;
  • Vertical shift - vertical indent from the edge of the window;
  • Horizontal shift - horizontal indent from the edge of the window;

Color settings

  • Exchange closed - color of the text when the exchange is closed;
  • Exchange opened (1) - color 1 of text of the open exchange;
  • Exchange opened (2) - color 1 of text of the open exchange;
  • Color of warning (before opening and closing) - color of the warning text about opening or closing of the exchange;
  • Warning time (minutes) - time (in minutes) during which the warning will be shown;

Exchange

  • DST shift (hours) - settings for the transition to Daylight saving time and back for each of the exchanges. The changing date is indicated in the line with the name of the exchange.

    • 0
    • 1

Since the Foreign Exchange market works 24 hours a day, a trader can closely monitor each market movement and react to it at any time. To develop a successful trading strategy, it is necessary to keep in mind the changes in market activity for different currency pairs depending on different timeframes. This will maximize the trading opportunities during your working hours.

Remember that each stock exchange is unique and has its own characteristics. To maximize the positive results from trading, you need to take into account not only the working time of the stock exchanges, but sometimes seemingly insignificant nuances as well.

Good luck in your trading!

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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Bohdan Kasyanenko
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The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
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The indicator draws angulation lines on a chart. These lines can help make decision on whether to enter the market or stay out of it. It is used to filter the signal "The First Wise Man" described in Bill Williams' strategy. Angulation in this indicator is displayed for any bar that is formed after Alligator's mouth is crossed (not only for reversal). Settings: Show angulation lines . Show info - show additional details (angulation degree, calculation points, number of bars). Minimal angle to fi
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Bohdan Kasyanenko
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The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on a chart: 1. Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation. A bullish divergent bar has a lower minimum and the closing price in its upper half. A bearish divergent bar has a higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator are intertwined, and the price has gone up significantly(or downwards). A valid bullish/bearish diver
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Bohdan Kasyanenko
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Indicator displays signals of the Awesome Oscillator on the chart according to the strategy of Bill Williams: Signal "Saucer" - is the only signal to buy (sell), which is formed when the Awesome Oscillator histogram is above (below) the zero line. A "Saucer" is formed when the histogram changes its direction from descending to ascending (buy signal) or from ascending to descending (sell signal). In this case all the columns AO histogram should be above the zero line (for a buy signal) or below
AC Chart Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
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The indicator displays Accelerator Oscillator (AC) signals in accordance with Bill Williams' strategy on a chart. The AC histogram is a five-period simple moving average drawn on the difference between the value 5/34 of the AO histogram and a 5-period simple moving average of this histogram. Interpretation of AC is based on the following rules - if AC is above the zero line, it is considered that the market acceleration will continue its upward movement. The same rule applies to the downward mov
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Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
An improved version of the classic Alligator indicator by Bill Williams. Description The Alligator technical indicator is a combination of moving averages (balance lines). Blue line (Alligator Jaw) is a 13-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 8 bars into the future; Red line (Alligator Teeth) is an 8-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 5 bars into the future; Green line (Alligator Lips) is a 5-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 3 bars into the future; Purple line (Fast Gato
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