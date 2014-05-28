Angulation indicator
- Indicators
- Bohdan Kasyanenko
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 December 2021
The indicator draws angulation lines on a chart. These lines can help make decision on whether to enter the market or stay out of it. It is used to filter the signal "The First Wise Man" described in Bill Williams' strategy.
Angulation in this indicator is displayed for any bar that is formed after Alligator's mouth is crossed (not only for reversal).
Settings:
- Show angulation lines.
- Show info - show additional details (angulation degree, calculation points, number of bars).
- Minimal angle to filter - the angle (in degrees), above which angulation lines are shown. Default is 22°.
- Bars to find angulation - number of bars for finding angulation after Alligator lines are crossed. Default is 20 bars.
- Base of comparison - base line finding method: Only Jaws - Alligator's blue line, Average (Jaws+Teeth)" - the arithmetic mean of the red and blue lines of the Alligator. Default is "Average (Jaws + Teeth)".
- Vertical-Horizontal ratio - ratio of the horizontal and vertical resolution of your monitor (in percentage). For example, for a monitor with a resolution of 1600x900 pixels it is 56%. Default is 60%.
- Colors - color of indicator lines.
