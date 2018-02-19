MOR Automatic Levels Building

This indicator is designed to automatically build support/resistance levels. The indicator calculates the density of the price distribution in the specified time range and creates a table of volumes for each price. Levels are constructed from the minimum to the maximum volumes specified by the user.

Some input parameters can be changed using hot keys without opening the settings window.





Inputs

StartPoint - start bar number

Range - length of the level in bars (time range)

VolumeMin - minimum volume

VolumeMax - maximum volume

AdultPoint - growing point in percent of the length of the level, the default is 33%. It is used to visually track the lifetime of a level. If the level appeared before this point, then it is considered unfit for trading (young level) since it can still be incomplete (expand/narrow). If the level appeared later, it is considered suitable for trading (adult level).

Optimization - optimization method:

NO - optimization is disabled, levels are built on the basis of user-specified data



STRAIGHT - levels with the lowest volume in percentage of the width of the price table are constructed



REVERSE - levels with the largest volume as a percentage of the width of the price table are constructed

Mode - style of rendering

RectangleFillKoefficient - enable/disable rendering small levels (noise) if the RECTANGLE rendering style is set

IndiсatorPeriod - timeframe the indicator takes data from.

LabelText - enable/disable display of the width value of the level

LabelTextSize - text size

ClrAdult - adult color

ClrYoung - color of a young level

ClrBefore - color level before it appears

ClrAdultHLine - color of the growing line

ClrStartHLine, ClrEndHLine, ClrHighLow - color of level boundaries

Canvas_Transparent - transparency of the hot keys background

DistributionWidth - width of the distribution graph

DistributionTransparent - transparency of the distribution graph

DistributionColor - color of the distribution graph

Distribution - enable/disable distribution graph display



