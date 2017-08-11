MOR Average Bar Size

This indicator determines the average bas size (body, wicks) for the specified range.


Input parameters

  • Mode - select the mode of the indicator:
    • HighLow - the indicator calculates the average bar size from High to Low and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
    • OpenClose - the indicator calculates the average bar size from Open to Close and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
    • HLOC - the indicator displays data on the two previous modes in one window at the bottom of the terminal
    • Shadow - the indicator calculates the average bar wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
    • ShadowUpper - the indicator calculates the average upper wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
    • ShadowLower - the indicator calculates the average lower wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
    • SUSL - the indicator displays data on the two previous modes in one window at the bottom of the terminal
  • Label - enable\disable displaying the indicator values on the last bar
  • Noise - if the bar is larger than this value, it is excluded from the calculation
  • NumberOfBars - the number of bars used in calculation of the average size
  • Label_X1, Label_Y1(Label_X2, Label_Y2) - coordinates for displaying the indicator values
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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