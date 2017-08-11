MOR Average Bar Size
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 7
This indicator determines the average bas size (body, wicks) for the specified range.
Input parameters
- Mode - select the mode of the indicator:
- HighLow - the indicator calculates the average bar size from High to Low and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
- OpenClose - the indicator calculates the average bar size from Open to Close and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
- HLOC - the indicator displays data on the two previous modes in one window at the bottom of the terminal
- Shadow - the indicator calculates the average bar wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
- ShadowUpper - the indicator calculates the average upper wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
- ShadowLower - the indicator calculates the average lower wick size and displays the data in the form of a histogram at the bottom of the terminal
- SUSL - the indicator displays data on the two previous modes in one window at the bottom of the terminal
- Label - enable\disable displaying the indicator values on the last bar
- Noise - if the bar is larger than this value, it is excluded from the calculation
- NumberOfBars - the number of bars used in calculation of the average size
- Label_X1, Label_Y1(Label_X2, Label_Y2) - coordinates for displaying the indicator values