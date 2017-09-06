MOR Inside Bar Movement

This indicator allows analyzing the movement of prices inside a bar. The indicator draws the contours of the bars of higher timeframes on the current chart.


Inputs Value

  • TimeFrame - the timeframe to display bars
  • NumberOfDays - the number of days the indicator calculates
  • Bull_Body - the body color of the bullish bar
  • Bear_Body - the body color of the bearish bar
  • ShadowUp - the color of the upper shadow of the bar
  • ShadowLow - the color of the lower shadow of the bar
  • Selectable - enable/disable the possibility to select the added objects
  • Back_Body - enable/disable bar body filling
  • Back_Shadow - enable/disable filling of bar shadows
  • Label - show/hide the indicator timeframe
  • Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the indicator timeframe

The indicator does not support the drawing of values ​​from the MN1 timeframe.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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