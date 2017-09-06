MOR Inside Bar Movement

This indicator allows analyzing the movement of prices inside a bar. The indicator draws the contours of the bars of higher timeframes on the current chart.





Inputs Value

TimeFrame - the timeframe to display bars

- the timeframe to display bars NumberOfDays - the number of days the indicator calculates

- the number of days the indicator calculates Bull_Body - the body color of the bullish bar

- the body color of the bullish bar Bear_Body - the body color of the bearish bar

- the body color of the bearish bar ShadowUp - the color of the upper shadow of the bar

- the color of the upper shadow of the bar ShadowLow - the color of the lower shadow of the bar

- the color of the lower shadow of the bar Selectable - enable/disable the possibility to select the added objects

- enable/disable the possibility to select the added objects Back_Body - enable/disable bar body filling

- enable/disable bar body filling Back_Shadow - enable/disable filling of bar shadows

- enable/disable filling of bar shadows Label - show/hide the indicator timeframe

- show/hide the indicator timeframe Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the indicator timeframe

The indicator does not support the drawing of values ​​from the MN1 timeframe.