MOR Inside Bar Movement
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 7
This indicator allows analyzing the movement of prices inside a bar. The indicator draws the contours of the bars of higher timeframes on the current chart.
Inputs Value
- TimeFrame - the timeframe to display bars
- NumberOfDays - the number of days the indicator calculates
- Bull_Body - the body color of the bullish bar
- Bear_Body - the body color of the bearish bar
- ShadowUp - the color of the upper shadow of the bar
- ShadowLow - the color of the lower shadow of the bar
- Selectable - enable/disable the possibility to select the added objects
- Back_Body - enable/disable bar body filling
- Back_Shadow - enable/disable filling of bar shadows
- Label - show/hide the indicator timeframe
- Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the indicator timeframe
The indicator does not support the drawing of values from the MN1 timeframe.