FiveTT Gap Indicator

In Forex trading, the Open price of a new period is usually the same as the close price of the preceding one. If a new period opens at a price significantly different (higher or lower), this gives way to a Gap scenario. This suggests an imbalance in the price action. Price tends to move during the new period to cover the gap created. This move presents consistent buying and selling opportunities; hence potential to make profit.

There are two types of Gap scenarios

  • 'Gap Up' - Open price of the new period is significantly higher than close price of the preceding period. The price will tend to move lower, thereby presenting selling opportunities
  • 'Gap Down' - Open price of the new period is significantly lower than close price of the preceding period. The price will tend to move higher, thereby presenting buying opportunities

The 5TT Gap Indicator makes it easy for the trader to pick out these opportunities when they happen. The indicator provides the following features:

  1. User-friendly with only three parameters to set
  2. Can be used on all currency pairs
  3. Can be used on all timeframes
  4. Clear display of the Gap setup
  5. Display of the size of the Gap, thereby allowing traders to determine profit targets and stop loss levels
  6. Color distinction for 'Gap Up' and 'Gap Down' scenarios

The trader also gets our lifetime technical support and free future updates.


Settings

  • CandlesBack: How many bars back from the current bar should the indicator monitor? Default is 2000 bars.
  • GapSize: Minimum pips (gap) between current bar’s Open price and previous bar’s Close price before indicator recognizes as ‘Gap’.
  • UseAlerts: Selecting 'True' allows the indicator to raise an alert in the terminal once a gap situation forms. The currency pair and 'Gap' size are also displayed on the Alert window.
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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