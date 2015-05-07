Want to know if to go long or short on any currency pair? 5TT Currency Strength Index is the answer! 5TT Currency Strength Index is a unique indicator for determining the short-term strength of any currency.

Each currency strength is determined by an index of the currency with the strength of 7 other major currencies. The indicator is constantly monitoring price action across 28 currency pairs and 56 combinations; taking the following into consideration

Price volatility.

Short-term price range.

Short-term price action and candle formation.





How To Use

Always trade in direction of trend.

More than 3 green bars indicate strength and more than 3 red bars indicate weakness.

Combine weak currencies with strong currencies. This will always be a trending condition. For instance if AUD has 5 red bars (weakness) and USD has 5 green bars (strength), sell AUDUSD.

Avoid combination of strong vs strong or weak vs weak pairs. This will be a ranging condition.





Parameters