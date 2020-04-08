FiveTT Risk Management Tool
- Indicators
- Chima Nwokoro
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Risk Management is one of the most critical elements of profitable trading. The 5TT Risk Management Tool is very effective at helping Forex traders calculate the lotsize to any trade; straight on the MT4 charts.
The Tool will also display the actual Dollar value of the risk pre-selected.
No indicator parameters required. All data input is done on the Tool displayed on the each chart on which the indicator is placed.
FOllow the accompanying video here...