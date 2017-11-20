AR Canada Luxe

3

AR Canada is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It does not require any adjustments and is optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The product is a free version. It trades only using a fixed lot with the minimum volume.

The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.

It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions, as well as support and resistance levels. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed. They are different for each trade signal type. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached.

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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AR Canada
Aleksandr Lila
3.33 (3)
Experts
AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes. No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc. The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached. Parameters MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
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AR Canada Standard
Aleksandr Lila
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AR Canada Standard is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 3,6. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached. Risk management is a key concept in Forex trading. This EA allows se
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AR Canada Lite
Aleksandr Lila
2 (1)
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AR Canada Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 4. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached. Parameters Lots - lot size; MagicNumber = 3 - unique magic number of the
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Multi MA
Aleksandr Lila
Experts
Multi MA is a multicurrency Expert Advisor based on moving averages crossing. The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on moving averages crossing to analyze the market conditions. Three moving averages with different periods are used to receive a signal. The period (MA_Period) of one of the moving averages can be changed but cannot be less than 11 or exceed 50. Decreasing the period leads to more aggressive market entry, while i
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Norbert Ardelean
49
Norbert Ardelean 2022.06.14 16:43 
 

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Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 15:34 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 07:41 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2018.01.29 18:16 
 

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