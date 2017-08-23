DStochastic is an improved version of the classic Stochastic oscillator with an added moving average. The indicator dampens the market noise, determines the direction of the market and reduces the number of false signals.

We have also added a function of multicolor signal line display of increase and decrease by means of dots. The blue dots indicate the development of an ascending trend, the red dots - descending.

Similar to all standard oscillators, DStochastic can be combined with all trend indicators and is suitable for any currency pair. Recommended timeframes: from М30 to Н4.





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