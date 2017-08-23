DStochastic

DStochastic is an improved version of the classic Stochastic oscillator with an added moving average. The indicator dampens the market noise, determines the direction of the market and reduces the number of false signals.

We have also added a function of multicolor signal line display of increase and decrease by means of dots. The blue dots indicate the development of an ascending trend, the red dots - descending.

Similar to all standard oscillators, DStochastic can be combined with all trend indicators and is suitable for any currency pair. Recommended timeframes: from М30 to Н4.


Input parameters

  • EMA_period = 6 — period of exponential moving average;
  • Stochastic_period = 13 — period of the stochastic oscillator.
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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DS Arrow
Dmitriy Sychev
Indicators
DS Arrow is a simple indicator for buying/selling in MetaTrader 4, This straightforward indicator shows the market entry points. Perfect for both beginners and professionals. Designed for working only with the H1 timeframe, the indicator will not be displayed on other timeframes. Recommended currency pairs: GBP-USD, EUR-USD, USD-CAD, AUD-USD, USD-JPY, NZD-USD. Works with both4-digit and 5-digit quotes. This indicator does not redraw its signals. Features The entry is made when the hourly candle
DSuper Trend Channel
Dmitriy Sychev
Indicators
Dual Super Trend Channel - Индикатор канала, целью которого является нахождение правильных уровней поддержки и сопротивления. За основу при разработке индикатора брались положения Теории Ганна. Прекрасно подходит как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - H1, H4, D1. Рекомендуемые валютные пары: Мультивалютный. Работает как на 4-х, так и на 5-и значных котировках.
DSignal for Brent
Dmitriy Sychev
Indicators
DSignal for "Brent" is a new indicator for buying and selling in MetaTrader 5. This is a simple indicator that shows market entry points. Perfect for both beginners and professionals. Recommended time frame is H1. Recommended financial instrument for trading is Brent oil. Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quotes. Never repaints signal. Features A market entry is possible at the close of H1 candlestick if the indicator draws an arrow (sell when crimson, buy when blue). Never repaints signal. Indicat
DSeize
Dmitriy Sychev
Indicators
DSeize DSeize - это индикатор для совершения покупки/продажи в MetaTrader 5. Простой и понятный индикатор, показывающий точки входа в рынок. Прекрасно подходит как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм H1. Рекомендуемые валютные пары: Мультивалютный. Работает как на 4-х, так и на 5-и значных котировках. Сигналы индикатора не перерисовываются. Особенности Вход совершается при закрытии часовой свечи и появлении индикатора. Сигналы не перерисовываются. Сигн
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