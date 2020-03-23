DSignal for Brent
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 15
DSignal for "Brent" is a new indicator for buying and selling in MetaTrader 5.
- This is a simple indicator that shows market entry points.
- Perfect for both beginners and professionals.
- Recommended time frame is H1.
- Recommended financial instrument for trading is Brent oil.
- Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quotes.
- Never repaints signal.
Features
- A market entry is possible at the close of H1 candlestick if the indicator draws an arrow (sell when crimson, buy when blue).
- Never repaints signal.
- Indicator signals are rare, but their accuracy is high.
- The indicator is designed for medium-term trading.